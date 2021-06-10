USWNT vs. Portugal: 2021 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

David Vincent/Associated Press

The United States women's national team begins its final preparations for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with a friendly against Portugal.

The USWNT has five games scheduled over the next month. The first three will take place in Texas to get used to playing in the summer heat that Tokyo should present.

The players on the current roster are still fighting for roster positions on the Olympic squad. The most important development for that squad has come off the pitch, where Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath are working toward full strength for the July competition.

Thursday's match should be straightforward from a results perspective since the USWNT is undefeated in nine matches with Portugal.

USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski should use Thursday's friendlies and the two other ones in Texas on June 13 and 16 for evaluation of players on the fringe of the Olympic roster.

USWNT vs. Portugal Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Thursday, June 10

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USWNT (-3335; bet $3,335 to win $100); Portugal (+2000; bet $100 to win $2000); Draw (+1200)

Preview

The USWNT is expected to win by multiple goals on Thursday.

In its last two meetings with Portugal, the USWNT won by a combined score of 7-0 and it has outscored opponents 18-1 in six matches this year.

In fact, the USWNT is expected to hold a clean sheet and it could name how many goals get scored on its end. Sweden was the only team to score on the Americans in those six matches.

The most competition will come from inside the squad, where the fight for Olympic places is winding down.

Midfielder Lindsey Horan pointed out that the level of competition within the squad never changes because of the high quality within it, per Julia Poe of the Orlando Sentinel.

“I don’t think it ever changes,” Horan said. “Coming into camps with the women’s national team, it’s always tense, it’s always a lot of pressure and it’s always uncomfortable. I think that’s why this national team is so good and that’s why the competition is so high.”

Two of the Olympic roster spots could be taken up by players not in the squad for the upcoming friendlies.

Ertz and Heath are working back from injuries. Heath is closer to a return than Ertz. Andonovski outlined the progress on both players, per ESPN.com's Jeff Carlisle.

"Tobin is a little bit ahead of Julie in her progression," Andonovski said.. "She's in camp here and training every day, and she's medically, pretty much ready. The only thing now for Tobin is physically we've got to prepare her and build her stamina on the field."

Since Heath and Ertz are not on the roster for the June friendlies, they could be chosen for the Olympic squad without Andonovski seeing them play following the injuries.

Without Ertz, the USWNT will look to a few different options in the defensive midfield spot. Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson are among the candidates to line up there.

The USWNT should not struggle to score goals against Portugal with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Rose Lavelle and Horan among the chance creators in the squad.

Rapinoe owns a four-game scoring streak dating back to the February 21 win over Brazil. Morgan netted a goal in two of the last three contests.

Sweden and Canada were the only sides that held the USWNT to a single goal in 2021. Portugal is not close to those two sides in terms of quality, so the Americans should bag multiple goals with ease.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

