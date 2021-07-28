Report: Philipp Grubauer Signs 6-Year, $5.9M AAV Contract with Kraken

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer is moving on from the Colorado Avalanche, signing a six-year, $35.4 million contract on Wednesday with the Seattle Kraken, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

He earned $10 million over three years on his previous contract, and Grubauer proved worthy of another payday with his work in 2020-21. The netminder recorded a 30-9-1 record in 40 starts with a career-best 1.95 goals-against average, a 92.2 save percentage and career-high seven shutouts for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche.

That gave way to a postseason run to the second round ended by the Vegas Golden Knights, where he 29-year-old posted a 2.61 GAA and 91.4 save percentage in the playoffs. The 6'1", 188-pounder proved he's capable of handling No. 1 goalie responsibilities for a Stanley Cup contender after years of playing a backup role with the Washington Capitals since going No. 112 overall in the 2010 entry draft.

Yet following the addition of Devan Dubnyk at the deadline and Pavel Francouz signed through 2022, per CapFriendly, it appeared Grubauer's time with the Avs could be reaching its conclusion. Now he moves on to Seattle as he looks to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2021-22.