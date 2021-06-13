Bronson Reed, MSK Beat Legado del Fantasma, Retain Titles at NXT In Your House

Credit: WWE.com

Bronson Reed and MSK beat Legado del Fantasma in a winners-take-all six-man tag team match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday to retain the North American and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Sunday's bout marked the combination of two rivalries into one with Reed and MSK being forced to put their titles on the line in the same match.

Reed beat Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to become the new North American champion a few weeks ago, while MSK won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and then beat Legado del Fantasma and The Grizzled Young Veterans in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April.

Since that win by MSK, Wes Lee and Nash Carter have remained embroiled in a feud with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with Legado del Fantasma collectively beating MSK and Kushida in a six-man tag team match near the end of April.

That led to Mendoza and Wilde being granted a title match two weeks ago, and while they almost won thanks to interference from Santos Escobar, Reed arrived on the scene to take out Escobar, allowing MSK to retain.

Escobar was none too pleased with Reed sticking his nose in the business of Legado del Fantasma, leading to a confrontation between the three-man units on the go-home episode of NXT before In Your House.

After the standoff, NXT general manager William Regal booked an innovative match for TakeOver with Reed and MSK having to defend their titles in the same match against all of Legado del Fantasma.

The rules of the match stated that if any member of the Reed and MSK team scored the win, they would all keep their titles. Conversely, Escobar would become North American champion and the duo of Mendoza and Wilde would become NXT Tag Team champions in the event of a Legado del Fantasma pinfall or submission victory.

Since Reed and MSK are still fairly new champions, it came as little surprise that they retained Sunday, but they may not be fully out of the crosshairs of Legado del Fantasma quite yet.

