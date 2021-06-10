X

    Jazz's Mike Conley Ruled Out for Game 2 vs. Clippers with Hamstring Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2021

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley will miss Game 2 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday because of his hamstring strain.

    Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the update.  

    Conley doesn't get enough credit for helping guide the Jazz offense, which ranked third in the NBA in offensive efficiency during the 2020-21 regular season, per ESPN. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 threes and 1.4 steals across 51 appearances.

    The 33-year-old Ohio State product aggravated a hamstring injury he's dealt with for much of the campaign during Game 5 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it forced him to miss the start of the Western Conference semifinals against the Clippers.

    He sat out to rest the hamstring on multiple occasions during the stretch run of the regular season, but he's been unable to get all the way back to full strength.

    Utah typically splits Conley's minutes between reserves Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson when the starter is sidelined, with star guard Donovan Mitchell also adding more ball-handling responsibilities.

    Conley is often overlooked when it comes to analyzing the Jazz's success because of the presence of Mitchell and defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert, but the team's offense runs more fluidly when he's on the floor, so the health of his hamstring will be crucial throughout their playoff run.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NBA Star Power Index: Chris Paul doing Point God things; Donovan Mitchell has become bankable playoff star

      NBA Star Power Index: Chris Paul doing Point God things; Donovan Mitchell has become bankable playoff star
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      NBA Star Power Index: Chris Paul doing Point God things; Donovan Mitchell has become bankable playoff star

      Brad Botkin
      via CBSSports.com

      Execs Have CP3 in '3-Year, $60M-ish' Range If He Hits FA

      Execs Have CP3 in '3-Year, $60M-ish' Range If He Hits FA
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Execs Have CP3 in '3-Year, $60M-ish' Range If He Hits FA

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Gobert the Most Impactful Defender Ever?

      @AndrewDBailey looks at where the Jazz star falls among the all-time greats after his third DPOY📲

      Is Gobert the Most Impactful Defender Ever?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Gobert the Most Impactful Defender Ever?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      How Rookies Can Avoid Sophomore Slump 📉

      Can the NBA's top rising stars steer clear of a decline next season? 📲

      How Rookies Can Avoid Sophomore Slump 📉
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Rookies Can Avoid Sophomore Slump 📉

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report