Davion Mitchell's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Kings Roster

Davion Mitchell was a national champion. Now, he's an NBA player.

The star guard was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 9 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft. Below, we'll take a look at his scouting report and his new team's roster heading into the 2021-22 season.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Davion Mitchell



Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'1"

Pro Comparison: Ty Lawson



Scouting Report: Defenders couldn't stay in front of Mitchell, who blew by them with explosive burst and created separation into dribble jumpers. He's undersized, but he should also cause problems for opposing ball-handlers with his defensive quickness and aggression.

Kings Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

De'Aaron Fox, PG: $32.6M (2026)

Buddy Hield, SG: $23.5M (2024)

Harrison Barnes, SF: $21.3M (2023)

Marvin Bagley III, PF: $12.7M (2022)

Delon Wright, SG: $9.4M (2022)

Tyrese Haliburton, PG: $3.9M (2024)

Davion Mitchell, G: $3.724M (2025)

Robert Woodard II, SG: $1.6M (2024)

Chimezie Metu, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG: $1.4M (2022)

Justin James, SG: $1.4M (2022)

Damian Jones, C: $1.1M (2022)

Free Agents

Richaun Holmes, C: UFA

Maurice Harkless, SF: UFA

Hassan Whiteside, C: UFA

Terence Davis, SG: RFA

Kyle Guy, SG: RFA

Louis King, SF: RFA

The 22-year-old was a key figure for Baylor's run to a national championship, averaging 14 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three. Every one of those stats was a career high.

Mitchell came up big for the Bears in their upset of Gonzaga to win the title, putting in 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was remarkably consistent during this year's tournament, averaging 13.5 points per game and never dipping below 12 points in a single contest.

His ability to perform on the big stage was certainly one of the factors that caught Sacramento's eye.

Pairing Mitchell alongside last season's breakout rookie Tyrese Haliburton gives the Kings a very promising backcourt to build around. Both players are excellent ballhandlers who can score the basketball.