Raiders' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

Henry Ruggs III was the first receiver taken in the 2020 draft in one of the most anticipated classes at the position in recent memory. His production was far from that kind of hype as a rookie.

The 22-year-old was ninth among rookies in yards (452), 11th in receptions (43) and 10th in touchdowns (two). Those are fine numbers for a No. 3 receiver, which is essentially what he was in the Raiders' offense last season. He was fifth on the team in targets, with Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs also outpacing him.

Ruggs was effective within the offense, and fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow pointed out that his speed and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team were invaluable last season.

"I think Henry is a great player," he said, per the team's website. "I thought that last year, y'all didn't see all the things he did for everyone else, opening up the field for everyone else. What he's doing, you can't put a stat on, and what he did last year you can't put a stat on."

That may be true, but the Alabama product wasn't just drafted to be a hypothetical producer who influences defense. He has to actually produce.

With a year under his belt and an actual offseason with minimal COVID-19 impact, the pieces are in place for him to come in with a better understanding of the offense and what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

It's a good thing because with Nelson Agholor gone to the Patriots, the Raiders need Ruggs to produce like a No. 1 receiver sooner than later.