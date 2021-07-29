Chris Duarte's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers selected Oregon star Chris Duarte with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Chris Duarte

Position: SG

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope



Scouting Report: Duarte's shooting and defensive toughness are obvious draws, but this season, he showcased more scoring creativity and playmaking than your typical three-and-D prospect.

Pacers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Malcolm Brogdon, PG: $21.3M (2023)

Myler Turner, C: $20M (2023)

Domantas Sabonis, PF: $18.7M (2024)

Caris LeVert, SG: $17.5M (2023)

T.J. Warren, SF: $11.8M (2022)

Jeremy Lamb, SG: $10.5M (2022)

Justin Holiday, SF: $6M (2023)

Chris Duarte, SG: $3.033M (2025)

Goga Bitadze, C: $3M (2023)

Aaron Holiday, PG: $2.6M (2022)

Edmond Sumner, PG: $2.3M (Team option)

Kelan Martin, SF: $1.6M (2022)

Oshae Brissett, SF: $1.2M (2023)

Free Agents

Doug McDermott, SF: UFA

T.J. McConnell, PG: UFA

JaKarr Sampson, SF: UFA

Cassius Stanley, SG: RFA

The 6'6" guard spent two seasons with the Ducks after starting his collegiate career at Northwest Florida State.

Duarte averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals as a senior. He also shot 53.2 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. He showed up big in the NCAA tournament, combining to score 44 points against Iowa and USC.

The Dominican Republic native collected quite the haul of accolades in his final season, getting named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and Pac-12 All-Defensive team while winning the Jerry West Award for the best shooting guard.

Duarte certainly fits the Pacers timeline as a team that is trying to win now. Rookies often struggle to make significant contributions right away, but he's a polished college player who has a strong shooting prowess and plays with high effort on the defensive end.