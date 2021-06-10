Euro 2020: Preview and Predictions for the Group Stages

0 of 8

We do not have to wait long for a marquee match in the group stage. England and Croatia square off in the Group D opener in a rematch of the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal.

France, the winner of the last World Cup, is the favorite to win the competition. Les Bleus face some tough immediate tests, with Germany and Portugal aligned with them in Group F.

France's Kylian Mbappe, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and England's Harry Kane are among the star players we will see in the top group-stage games. The trio will be focal points of potential deep runs into the knockout round.

The tournament begins on Friday in Rome, with Italy taking on Turkey. The competition is spread out across 11 arenas in 11 different European nations. Two sites are assigned to each group.

Some are easy to predict, with Italy, the Netherlands and Spain likely to have a talent advantage over the other sides in their respective groups.

Others will be difficult to figure out before the final matchday, including the so-called "Group of Death," with France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary.