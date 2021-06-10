The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team in 2021

0 of 32

As summer heats up, a few seats around the NFL will as well.

The grind of the actual season will determine how certain scenarios play themselves out, but legitimate competition begins in the grueling heat of the solstice, thus bringing uncertainty.

Many players must deal with the pressure of being pushed by others. Maybe certain individuals weren't good enough last season, their production didn't meet their financial compensation or the team drafted an eventual replacement.

Coaches, on the other hand, must piece together their 53-man rosters in hopes of achieving a winning season. Things can go awry quickly because of injury, lack of development and/or poor decisions.

Right now, ample opportunity exists. Every single person around the league must take advantage of their respective setup.

Ultimately, there will be those who fail. At some point, either in the regular season or after the 2021 campaign, those previously heated seats will become inflamed, and change will come.