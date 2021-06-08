Fantasy-Booking a Supercard with WWE, AEW, Impact and Top Women Wrestlers

Fantasy-Booking a Supercard with WWE, AEW, Impact and Top Women WrestlersJune 8, 2021
The forbidden door to cross-promotion is as open as it ever has been in professional wrestling, thanks to All Elite Wrestling and Impact's willingness to work with each other to provide the most exciting product possible.
And after Triple H told a media briefing (h/t Inside the Ropes) in April that WWE is "open for business" about the possibility of working with other companies, the potential for crossovers is greater than ever.
Taking into consideration the wealth of women's talent across the three companies, it creates intrigue as to what a dream card featuring top competitors would look like.
With legends, champions and promising young stars from WWE, AEW, Impact and elsewhere to select from, here is a dream card of women's wrestling, including a booking for each finish.
8-Woman Tag Team Match (Kickoff Show)
What better way to kick off the night's festivities than a multi-woman tag team match featuring eight talented wrestlers and 15-20 minutes to work with?
In the night's opening bout, NXT's Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon team with Impact's Jordynne Grace and NWA's Thunder Rosa to battle former WWE women's tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, former AEW women's champion Nyla Rose, and former NWA women's champion Serena Deeb.
This match can accomplish two things ahead of the main card: It sets the tone for the rest of the show and gives a showcase to a handful of talented individuals who deserve to be on the lineup but didn't necessarily fit anywhere else.
Most of the time you want the babyfaces to go over here, but Deeb has been on a hot streak of superb performances of late and uses this one to propel her into championship contention further up the card, tapping out Moon with the Serenity Lock.
Winners: Deeb, Rose, Jax and Baszler
Asuka vs. Hikaru Shida
Asuka and Hikaru Shida may be the most underrated wrestlers on the entire card. And given that they both had lengthy reigns as women's champions in WWE and AEW, respectively, that is quite a statement.
Despite those runs atop their women's divisions, they were often overlooked and undervalued in favor of more dynamic and trendier wrestlers.
Here, they have the opportunity to prove their excellence while potentially stealing the show from under the noses of their peers.
A stiff, hard-hitting and heavy-striking match concludes with Shida attempting the Tamashii, only for Asuka to dodge it and apply the Asuka Lock. The former AEW champion tries to fight out of it and appears to be fading when she rolls her bodyweight back on The Empress of Tomorrow's shoulders and surprises her with a pinfall.
The competitors show respect to each other after the match, only for Asuka to rock Shida with a kick to set up a rematch in the future.
Winner: Shida
Tag Team Champion 3-Way: Natalya and Tamina vs. the Way vs. Fire 'N Flava
Three sets of women's tag team champions square off in the next match: a Three-Way Dance pitting WWE's Natalya and Tamina against NXT's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell and Impact Wrestling's Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
A spirited, high-energy match sees Natalya sell for the heels as the babyface-in-peril for a large chunk of it. She makes the tag to Tamina, who explodes into the contest and lays waste to all around her. Eventually, Steelz and Hartwell work together to deliver a powerbomb from the ring apron that takes the powerful veteran out of the equation.
LeRae and Hogan lay out Natalya, then spend a minute or two trying to outcheat the other, ending with Hogan scoring a roll-up with her feet on the ropes for the tainted victory.
Winners: Fire 'N Flava
Bayley vs. Britt Baker
AEW women's champion Britt Baker fancies herself a role model. And so does WWE's Bayley.
In the night's third match, the sometimes over-the-top but always entertaining heels do battle in a non-title singles bout to determine the one, true role model in pro wrestling, even if both are fairly vile heels.
Bayley laughs in Baker's face to start the match and quickly finds herself with The Doctor's fingers shoved in her mouth in an early Lockjaw attempt. The WWE Superstar counters with a Bayley-to-Belly attempt but Baker escapes.
The match proceeds as an even showdown between the competitors, splitting the crowd in the process.
Late in the match, Bayley appears poised to flatten Baker with her finisher, but the AEW star feigns an injury, distracting the referee and allowing Rebel (knocked off the apron earlier in the bout) to deliver a cheap shot to the back of the head of the WWE competitor with a crutch.
Baker scores the pinfall victory from there.
Winner: Baker
Becky Lynch vs. Deonna Purrazzo
One fancies herself The Virtuosa; the other, The Man. And both utilize a devastating armbar finisher.
The next bout sees Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo battle the returning Becky Lynch in a match that should have made WWE a boatload of money but instead found its way to this dream card instead.
The Man dominates the action early, repeatedly looking for her Disarmer submission until an ill-fated wild clothesline on the floor sees her strike the ringpost with her right arm. Like a shark smelling blood in the water, Purrazzo attacks and works over the arm with precision.
She repeatedly tries the Fujiwara armbar that has earned her so many victories, but Lynch escapes every one of them. Later, The Man shows incredible strength, powering out of the hold and delivering a desperation Bexploder suplex.
Now it's Purrazzo's turn to try to counter the Disarmer, which she does on a number of occasions until Lynch ties her arm up in the ropes and ruthlessly kicks away at it. She finally applies the Disarmer and scores the hard-fought submission victory in the best match of the night to that point.
Winner: Lynch
Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Raquel Gonzalez
The four top champions in WWE do battle next as Raw's Rhea Ripley, SmackDown's Bianca Belair, NXT's Raquel Gonzalez and NXT UK's Kay Lee Ray square off for no other reason than bragging rights in wrestling's most prominent promotion.
The wild brawl sees all four teeing off on each other, with the fight taking place both on the arena floor and inside the squared circle. None of the quartet establishes any sort of sustained control, though, as one of their opponents is always there to cut off their momentum.
Late in the match, Gonzalez finally starts wearing her smaller opponents down until Ripley obliterates her with the Riptide, gaining a measure of revenge for the loss that sent her out of NXT. But the celebrating Aussie then finds herself in the fireman's carry of Belair, who delivers the KOD to send her out of the ring.
As has been the case with the NXT UK brand as a whole, the competitors forgot about Ray, who grabs hold of The EST and delivers the Gory Bomb for the surprise victory.
The win shines a spotlight on the Scot, who has served as the NXT UK women's champion for over 645 days.
Winner: Ray
Charlotte Flair vs. Tessa Blanchard
The 1980s Jim Crockett Promotions is best remembered for The Four Horseman's reign of terror. The heel faction made life a living hell for Dusty Rhodes, Sting, Nikita Koloff, Lex Luger, The Road Warriors and anyone else in their path. Two of the four members, Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard, rank among the greatest workers of all time and just so happen to have daughters who are extraordinary wrestlers in their own right.
In the night's semi-main event, Charlotte Flair squares off with former Impact Wrestling world champion (you read that correctly) Tessa Blanchard in a generational battle.
Blanchard, in her first match in quite some time, proves to be a match for The Queen and exhibits the skills that won her the confidence of Impact Wrestling to make her the first woman to hold the men's top title.
As she has done so often in her career, Flair chops the opponent down with her size and athleticism, working over the knee. Despite a spirited comeback by Blanchard, The Queen utilizes a well-laced kick to the back of the knee, delivers Natural Selection and scores the submission victory with the Figure Eight.
Winner: Flair
Trish Stratus vs. Sasha Banks
Trish Stratus has made it clear that, despite retiring following her match with Flair at SummerSlam in 2019, she feels she has unfinished business with Sasha Banks following their face-off in the 2018 Royal Rumble.
In the main event of our show, the standard-bearer of the golden era of women's wrestling in WWE battles The Boss of today's industry in a star-studded bout that deserves top spot on the card.
Banks is as focused and dangerous as ever, targeting her opponent's arm, shoulder and neck as she looks for the Bank Statement. Stratus, ever the resilient babyface, keeps fighting her way back into the match even as it looks like she is destined to lose.
Late on, Stratus dodges the Meteora and Banks crashes. Trish rocks her with the Chick Kick, then grabs hold of her for the Stratusfaction bulldog. As Stratus pushes off the ropes, Banks halts her momentum and sends her to the mat in a seated position. She delivers a wicked kick to the back, rolls her up with a crucifix pin and then transitions into the Bank Statement.
Admirably, Stratus tries to fight to the ropes but Banks kicks off them and rolls both her and her opponent back into the middle of the ring. With the pain too much, Stratus taps, giving The Boss the signature win.
Winner: Banks