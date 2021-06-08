College Baseball Super Regionals 2021: Bracket, Live-Stream Info and Predictions

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Seventeen teams are left in the NCAA baseball tournament as of Tuesday morning.

Fifteen regional winners already moved on to the super regional round. Old Dominion and Virginia will square off for the 16th spot on Tuesday after weather pushed back their game.

Eleven of the 15 teams already into the super regional round are national seeds. TCU, Florida, Louisiana Tech and Oregon were eliminated on home soil over the weekend.

LSU could be the most dangerous unseeded team, as it takes on a familiar foe in No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville.

LSU and Tennessee are two of six SEC teams left in the field, and one of them could be involved in the highest-scoring super regional next weekend.

The updated bracket can be found at NCAA.com. The super regional schedule has not been released yet. All games will air on the ESPN family of networks and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Predictions

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LSU Upsets Tennessee

LSU could be on to something special in manager Paul Mainieri's farewell tour.

The Tigers advanced out of the Eugene regional with four consecutive wins after an opening loss to Gonzaga. They defeated host Oregon in back-to-back games and scored 13 runs in the process. It plated 28 runs in the four contests.

Since May 11, LSU is 9-6 with a pair of wins over Oregon and a nonconference victory against Louisiana Tech, which was one of the 16 national seeds.

The Tigers are playing much better than they did during their regular-season series with Tennessee. The Vols swept LSU in a three-game set at the end of March.

Despite losing all of those games, LSU was within two runs of Tennessee in each of the contests. That should be a promising sign heading into the Knoxville super regional.

Tennessee is going to have all the pressure on it since it is the No. 3 overall seed and won its first SEC East title since 1997.

The Vols won six of their last seven games, but facing an in-conference foe in the super regional may be the worst thing for them.

LSU picked up confidence in Oregon, is familiar with Tennessee's pitching staff, fits into the underdog role and is playing for one final run to Omaha, Nebraska with Mainieri on the bench. The 63-year-old has been to five College World Series with the Tigers since 2008.

LSU likely won't steamroll through the Vols in two games, but it should be able to play looser and take advantage of the familiarity with its opponent's pitching staff to be in every game.

Mississippi State, Notre Dame Are Involved in Slugfest

There may not be enough numbers on the scoreboard to keep up with the offensive production from Mississippi State and Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish outscored their regional opponents 50-5, an outburst that was highlighted by a 26-run outburst versus UConn.

The Bulldogs scored 30 runs in three games on home soil. Their most commanding win was a 16-4 triumph against VCU in Game 2.

With so much power on each roster, the Starkville super regional could have two or three of the tournament's highest-scoring games.

Mississippi State's production starts with leadoff man Rowdey Jordan, who had multiple hits in each regional game. He finished 8-for-15 with seven runs.

Third baseman Kamren James took advantage of Jordan's on-base ability by knocking in seven runs out of the three hole.

In total, Mississippi State had 12 multi-hit performances across its wins over Samford, VCU and Campbell, and it may need more to keep up with its ACC foe.

Notre Dame mashed 14 home runs in its wins over Central Michigan and UConn to get through its regional with a perfect record.

First baseman Niko Kavadas is the main power hitter to watch for the Irish. He hit a pair of dingers in two games over the weekend and hit a fifth in the regional-clinching win over Central Michigan.

Notre Dame may be set up better to come out on top since its production came from all parts of the order. Mississippi State's offensive numbers were top heavy from the first four hitters.

Kavadas, Brooks Coetzee and David LaManna combined for 15 hits in the South Bend regional from the bottom half of the order. Spencer Myers and Ryan Cole had five multi-hit performances from the top two positions.

If the Irish remain balanced throughout the order, they could go into Starkville and spring a minor upset as the No. 10 seed over the No. 7 seed to earn a trip to Omaha.

Statistics obtained from D1Baseball.com.