Mayweather vs. Paul Purse: Prize Money Payouts After Main Event Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul fought for a full eight rounds on Sunday night. However, with no judges scoring the bout, there was no official winner for the highly anticipated matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

But Mayweather and Paul are both winners after an exhibition match that had plenty of people talking during the buildup to the event. And that's because both the undefeated former boxing champion and the YouTuber are coming out of the bout much richer.

The official payouts haven't been announced, but it's clear that both fighters are receiving a lot of money for their involvement in this spectacle.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he had already made a guaranteed $30 million and that he could potentially have a nine-figure final payout, depending on the pay-per-view sales. Also, ESPN's Marc Raimondi shared on Sunday night that Mayweather said he made $30 million from the sponsorships on his trunks, but it's unclear if that's the same $30 million he was talking about before.

Paul told TMZ Sports last month that he could potentially make $20 million from the fight. Like Mayweather, it will all depend on how many people ordered the event through pay-per-view.

Considering it was so highly anticipated and heavily discussed on social media throughout the weekend, it seems likely that the event did a huge buyrate. And because of that, it's probable that there will be similar boxing events to come in the future.

There may not have been a knockout or an official winner, but the stats went in Mayweather's favor. The 44-year-old, who has never lost a match, landed 43 of his 107 punch attempts (40 percent), according to the ShoStats that were shown on the Showtime broadcast (h/t SportsCenter). Meanwhile, Paul landed only 28 of his 217 attempts (13 percent).

Could Mayweather have knocked out Paul if he had wanted to? Perhaps. There were many on social media who felt that way, and it's clear that most believe Mayweather was the winner of this bout. Of course, Mayweather has 50 professional matches under his belt while Paul had competed in only two matches (one amateur and one professional, both against fellow YouTuber KSI) heading into this event.

So it could be seen as a success for Paul that he lasted all eight three-minute rounds, considering things looked like a mismatch on paper. But the 26-year-old Paul also had a big size advantage, as he's 6'2" and weighed in at 189.5 pounds, while the 5'8" Mayweather weighed in at 155 pounds.

However, Mayweather can still box at a high level despite mostly being retired from competition.

"You've got to realize I'm not 21 anymore but it's good," Mayweather said after the bout, per the Associated Press. "He's better than I thought he was. Good little work. Tonight was a fun night."

Mayweather likely isn't done making money, and he may not be done with the Paul brothers, either. There has been speculation that Mayweather will later fight Jake Paul, although the younger Paul is set to box former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Aug. 28.

Regardless of what Mayweather does next, he's not going to return to pro competition, and he's likely not done participating in these types of spectacles. As for Paul, it will be interesting to see what his next move will be and who he could potentially fight from here.