Mayweather vs. Paul Results: Best Twitter Reaction from Superfight

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. went the distance in their eight-round special exhibition match from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By rule, no winner was declared as there were no judges but a quick look at the stats and you can judge for yourself who would have had their hand raised if the fight counted:

The fight did exactly what it intended with plenty of buzz about the showdown between a Hall of Fame boxer and a YouTube star.

The first thing that stood out to the Twitterverse was the size disparity between the two men. Mayweather's 50-0 professional boxing record was mostly comprised of wins in divisions under 150 pounds while Paul weighed in at just a shade under 190 pounds.

The difference had LeBron James reminiscing about a certain old-school video game:

Paul was the aggressor early in the bout even if it wasn't very effective. His jab—which looked decent when boxing another YouTuber in KSI—didn't look so great against a 44-year-old professional boxer.

Paul didn't have much experience coming into the fight. He was 0-1, dropping a decision in his only professional fight leading into this one but he got credit for trying to damage early in the fight.

Outside of the flurry to end Round 1, Paul just didn't get much done with his output.

As for Mayweather, the former multi-division champion took his good old time getting involved in the fight. He waited until about the third round to really get going:

Once he did, the punches started to fly a little more freely from Mayweather.

To his credit, Paul hung in and took some damaging blows. Even if he did give the internet an incredibly meme-worthy picture between rounds:

Ultimately, the exhibition provided some entertaining moments, although not all who took in the fight might agree:

Paul acquitted himself well for a man who has never won a boxing match fighting a legend who was 50-0 in his professional career. It wouldn't be surprising to continue to see these kinds of events. They clearly are able to generate a lot of interest, whether people hate-watch or not.