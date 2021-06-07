Packers' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Heading into training-camp season, the biggest question surrounding the Green Bay Packers is the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP appears determined not to play for the Packers again, and Green Bay appears determined not to trade him.

"We remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond," CEO Mark Murphy wrote in his monthly column on the team's official website.

While fans probably don't enjoy waiting to see how Rodgers' situation unfolds, there are some positives on which to focus heading into camp. The Packers still have a championship-caliber roster that can prop up whoever is at quarterback—be it Rodgers, Blake Bortles or Jordan Love.

Should a few players from that roster break out in 2021—as tight end Robert Tonyan did with 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season—Green Bay's odds of success will only increase.

Here, we'll examine three breakout candidates who could emerge as big pieces of the playoff puzzle in 2021. Since we're focusing on breakout candidates, additions like rookie cornerback Eric Stokes won't qualify. Instead, we'll examine returning players and why they could be at their all-time best this season.