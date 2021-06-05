WWE SmackDown Fallout: Reigns Destroys Mysterios, Usos Still Conflicted, More

1 of 4

Reigns came out at the top of the show and talked about how he had changed his position on The Usos getting a tag title shot. He supported his cousins' efforts but warned them of what could happen if they lose.

Jimmy still seemed hesitant to fall in line when The Tribal Chief asked to be acknowledged, so the family friction was still palpable.

Rey and Dominik came out right away so that this match could be the first of the evening. Michael Cole mentioned that WWE was celebrating 50 years of tag team champions this year while putting over these teams as two of the best on the roster.

When Dominik rolled up Jimmy, the ref did not see that Uso got his shoulder off the mat and counted the pinfall. The announcers called attention to it right away, so it seemed like an intentional part of the story. An angry Reigns demanded Heyman bring The Usos to him at once so he could yell at them.

The Tribal Chief told them they embarrassed the family and demanded they make things right. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville reviewed the footage and booked a rematch for the same night.

As Dom and Rey were preparing to win again, Reigns came out of nowhere to take out the younger Mysterio with a Superman Punch. Rey tried to defend his son but The Tribal Chief easily dispatched him too.

Jimmy and Jey watched as Reigns singlehandedly destroyed both Mysterios. Jimmy tried to talk him down as he choked out Dominik. As Jimmy left, Reigns continued to take out his frustrations on Dom.

The Usos and Reigns still have a lot of issues to work out, and Rey is going to be looking to get revenge against The Big Dog for hurting his son. Without any other clear challenger, it's possible Rey and Reigns could collide for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 20. If that happens, Rey had better take out a big insurance policy just to be safe.