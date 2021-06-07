Mayweather vs. Paul: Top Highlights, Complete Punch Stats and Breakdown

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul made plenty of money for themselves in their eight-round exhibition match on Sunday night, but they probably didn't make too many lasting memories for those who watched the pay-per-view event. There was no knockout blow, no dramatic exchange of punches and, because it was an exhibition, no scorecards to declare an official winner.

Instead, the match proved that Paul has a decent chin, Mayweather still has some solid reflexes and timing at 44 years of age, and both guys know how to promote a fight.

The final punch stats tell pretty much the whole story. In his professional career, Mayweather was a defensive mastermind who left elite boxers punching at air. He routinely cut their connection rates in half. Paul had a size and reach advantage that Mayweather's pro opponents could only dream of, but he suffered a similar fate.

Mayweather landed when he wanted to, Paul had all kinds of trouble, and there wasn't much punching overall, per CBS Sports HQ:

Mayweather was content to dance around the first couple rounds, popping his novice opponent with some sharp lead left hooks every once in a while. Paul unloaded for one flurry at the end of the first, but Mayweather went into his shell and didn't seem any worse for wear once it was over.

Here's a look at one of those lefts, per Showtime Boxing:

Mayweather started to go on the offensive more in the third round. He was too quick and skilled for Paul, who had a roughly 40-pound weight advantage but none of the cleverness or precision necessary to disturb a top-tier pugilist. That resulted in Mayweather getting his power shots in, while Paul struggled to find the target.

Here's a look at some of Money's evasive maneuvers, per Showtime Boxing:



To his credit, Paul hung in there. He wasn't ever truly wobbled, and he was smart to clinch and lean on Mayweather when he got winded. It didn't make for much of a spectacle, but it kept the 26-year-old social-media star on his feet.

Paul did get a couple of good punches that he later paid for in the fourth round, per Showtime Boxing:

After that, it was mostly Mayweather playing with his food. Paul at least had the conditioning to get through the rough patches and keep the former world champion honest. Mayweather, whether due to age or caution or both, didn't find a spot for a killshot.

The final rounds saw Paul do more clinching than he did in the earlier rounds, while Mayweather made sure not to take any unnecessary risks. The fans at Hard Rock Stadium didn't seem to appreciate it much, but the combatants were fine with how it all played out.

Mayweather said he had fun, per The Athletic's Lance Pugmire:

In a similar vein, Paul just seemed happy to have gotten through it.

"It's an honor to grace the ring with him, this is the coolest thing ever," Paul said, per the New York Times' Emmanuel Morgan. "I'm glad I made it out. He's old but he's tough to hit."



In case you were wondering how current boxing pros felt about the spectacle, here's reaction from Canelo Alvarez and Jamel Herring:

So Mayweather, 50-0 as a professional, didn't knock out Paul (0-1, the lone loss coming against fellow Youtuber KSI). He will be fine with that, because he earned another big payday, and his overall reputation is intact. He could never risk a lucky punch from a lumbering opponent like Paul dropping him to the canvas, or worse, ending the fight. He has too much pride to let that happen.

Paul can try to drum up another controversy and sell another fight or two. He could perhaps end up on a card with his brother Jake Paul, who is 3-0 and is gearing up for a boxing match with MMA star Tyron Woodley. Mayweather can probably keep going down the exhibition route, as long as he finds the right opponent. At least there's still another Paul brother left for him to fight, and this one took his hat.