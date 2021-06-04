B/R NBA Roundtable: Is This the Beginning of the End for LeBron James?

0 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Eight months ago, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were celebrating their 2020 Finals win in the NBA's Orlando bubble.

On Thursday, the upstart Phoenix Suns handed them a third straight loss and a ticket to the offseason. With their 113-100 win in Game 6, the Suns will now advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Naturally, the conversation around this Lakers team will now focus on the future. Is there anything the front office can do to reinforce the roster? Is AD ready to be the No. 1 on one of the league's most storied franchises?

If LeBron has finally ceded some ground in his battle against Father Time, the Lakers will have to find answers to those and other questions.

The franchise player will turn 37 in December. He missed a significant chunk of time with a sprained ankle this season. And in the playoffs, he appeared a bit less explosive than he has in postseasons past.

Are we really witnessing the beginning of LeBron's decline? And if so, what might it mean for the Lakers?