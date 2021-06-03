Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 3

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Two of the best technical wrestlers in the industry squared off Thursday night with the X-Division Champion on the line as Josh Alexander defended against TJP in an Iron Man Match that began on Before the Impact and concluded in the opening minutes of this week's Impact Wrestling.

Alexander scored the first fall 20 minutes into the 60-minute time limit, pinning TJP's shoulders to the mat and putting the challenger on the defensive. Desperation fueled TJP for the remaining 40 minutes, leaving him to exhaust his arsenal to no avail.

With four seconds left on the clock, TJP countered Alexander's ankle lock into a pinning combination to tie the score at one fall apiece. In sudden-death overtime, Alexander summoned enough energy and willpower to pin TJP and retain his title.

Result

Josh Alexander defeated TJP to retain the X-Division Championship

Grade

A

Analysis

More than the action that unfolded over the hour-plus runtime of the match was the story that unfolded between Alexander and TJP.

From the moment the champion seized control with his pinfall victory early on, the challenger was on the defensive. He threw everything he possibly could at Alexander before relying on something as basic as a counter of a submission hold into a rollup to tie things up.

The visual of the Impact roster surrounding the ring to check out the action while bruises formed on the blood-caked face of Alexander added to the grueling nature of the bout. That, plus Alexander's own sense of urgency in the overtime period, helped fuel the narrative of the bout and drive home that war fans witnessed.

The right man went over as Alexander continued to establish himself as one of the faces of Impact's bright future. Hopefully, this is just the beginning for him because the Canadian continues to impress with every passing match and would not at all look out of place sharing the ring with world champion Kenny Omega.