Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 3
As Impact Wrestling continued its march to Against All Outs, it made a pitstop on AXS TV Thursday night for an episode headlined by a blockbuster showdown between Sami Callihan and Moose that had incredible implications for Kenny Omega's next Impact world title defense.
That match capped off a card that also featured a Tables Match between Jake Something and Rohit Raju, the in-ring debut of Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima, and an Iron Man Match for the X-Division Championship.
What went down, who built momentum ahead of the June 12 pay-per-view extravaganza, and what did it mean for the talent moving forward?
Find out now with this recap of the June 3 episode.
Iron Man Match for the X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander vs. TJP
Two of the best technical wrestlers in the industry squared off Thursday night with the X-Division Champion on the line as Josh Alexander defended against TJP in an Iron Man Match that began on Before the Impact and concluded in the opening minutes of this week's Impact Wrestling.
Alexander scored the first fall 20 minutes into the 60-minute time limit, pinning TJP's shoulders to the mat and putting the challenger on the defensive. Desperation fueled TJP for the remaining 40 minutes, leaving him to exhaust his arsenal to no avail.
With four seconds left on the clock, TJP countered Alexander's ankle lock into a pinning combination to tie the score at one fall apiece. In sudden-death overtime, Alexander summoned enough energy and willpower to pin TJP and retain his title.
Result
Josh Alexander defeated TJP to retain the X-Division Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
More than the action that unfolded over the hour-plus runtime of the match was the story that unfolded between Alexander and TJP.
From the moment the champion seized control with his pinfall victory early on, the challenger was on the defensive. He threw everything he possibly could at Alexander before relying on something as basic as a counter of a submission hold into a rollup to tie things up.
The visual of the Impact roster surrounding the ring to check out the action while bruises formed on the blood-caked face of Alexander added to the grueling nature of the bout. That, plus Alexander's own sense of urgency in the overtime period, helped fuel the narrative of the bout and drive home that war fans witnessed.
The right man went over as Alexander continued to establish himself as one of the faces of Impact's bright future. Hopefully, this is just the beginning for him because the Canadian continues to impress with every passing match and would not at all look out of place sharing the ring with world champion Kenny Omega.
Tables Match: Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju
The intensifying rivalry between Jake Something and Rohit Raju culminated Thursday in a Tables Match.
Raju utilized a pair of steel chairs to negate Something’s fury, not to mention his strength and size advantage. He targeted the arm, then drove his own bodyweight into Something with a corner cannonball. He resorted to a low blow, then delivered a double stomp onto Something, through two chairs.
A furious Something fought back, delivered consecutive Black Hole Slams and speared Raju through the table for the win.
Result
Something defeated Raju
Grade
B
Analysis
Tables matches are typically difficult to execute because they usually revolve around repeated attempts to put an opponent through a table, with little or nothing in between. Here, Raju utilized chairs to help wear down Something so that he could negate the disparity in size and score the win.
It worked momentarily but late, Something used everything Raju through at him, literally and figuratively, as the fuel necessary to put his opponent through the table.
Something very much needed a win like this to help him build momentum and while Raju has not been on the roll he was a year ago at this time, he is still a former champion and one of the better workers on the roster. Beating him still matters because he has not been allowed to fade into the background.
Here’s to Jake building and evolving from here because he very much looks like the future of the company.
W. Morrissey Attacks Rich Swann and More
After Scott D'Amore granted W. Morrissey's request for a match with Rich Swann, the big man attacked the former Impact world champion prior to the bout, brutalizing him until referees and security broke the beatdown up.
Backstage, a verbal confrontation between Rosemary and Havok gave way to a stipulation for next week's match between the two: if Havok beats the No. 1 contender, she joins the Against All Odds match between Rosemary and Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.
Elsewhere, Brian Myers taught Sam Beale what it means to be the most professional wrestler in a new vignette.
Grade
A
Analysis
Impact does these vignettes and angles perfectly, presenting storylines and consequential segments without overexposing the talent involved in repetitive matches that water down the eventual pay-per-view showdown.
Morrissey looked like an indestructible force as he beat down Swann, a former world champion that did not look for a second like he was on the big man's level.
Rosemary vs. Purrazzo may not have been the hottest match possible but the potential addition of Havok to the equation creates intrigue if nothing else.
Finally, Myers was great here as the insufferable teacher, touting his own entrance as he taught his protege on how to be a star in Impact.
Everything here hit and the result was a refreshing approach to storyline development rather than the same old "match leading to a match" formula that WWE overuse every week.
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match
With frustration setting in after repeated losses and self-doubt, Jordynne Grace partnered with Rachael Ellering to challenge Fire N Flava for the same Knockouts Tag Team Championship they dropped to the heels back at Under Siege.
Ellering absorbed a beating for a great deal of the contest, which took her out of the equation late in the bout.
With Kiera Hogan draped on her back, a sleeper hold locked in, Grace fell backward in hopes that she would break it up. Instead, Hogan held on and Tasha Steelz launched herself off the top rope with a frog splash for the pinfall victory.
Result
Fire N Flava defeated Grace and Ellering to retain the Knockouts tag titles
Grade
C+
Analysis
Beyond Fire N Flava further establishing themselves as the standard-bearers in Knockouts tag team action, this was about the further schism between Grace and Ellering.
Already paranoid that Ellering is looking for opportunities away from her, and fueled by the frustration of repeated defeats, it will be interesting to see how Grace reacts to being left to fend for herself in the closing moments of this title match.
Kudos to Impact for not going the predictable route and executing the expected heel turn, instead of taking its time and letting the storyline play out.
Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner
Satoshi Kojima made his Impact Wrestling in-ring debut Thursday, battling Violent By Design’s Deaner in a preview of his Against All Odds match against the faction’s Joe Doering.
Deaner controlled early but Kojima fought back, stunned his opponent with a barrage of shotgun chops, and flattened him with a top-rope elbow drop. The Koji Cutter put Deaner away as Kojima celebrated his win alongside Eddie Edwards, who hit the ring to prevent VBD’s sneak attack.
Result
Kojima defeated Deaner
Grade
C
Analysis
This was little more than a showcase for Kojima, who steamrolled Deaner en route to his match with Doering.
The fact that Kojima is even on Impact Wrestling continues what has been a really cool period of open doors in the wrestling industry by way of the company’s relationships with AEW and NJPW. The match with Doering is going to be incredibly physical and some of that was on display, particularly in the strikes he dealt Deaner.
While it lacked the spark of FinJuice or El Phantasmo, Kojima’s arrival brought with it a sense of credibility based on his legendary status in Japan. Even as all signs point toward Doering winning to continue Violent By Design’s recent string of success, Kojima still has plenty to offer from a legitimacy standpoint.
Sami Callihan vs. Moose
A week ago, Moose leveled Sami Callihan with the Lights Out spear just moments after a disappointing loss to The Good Brothers. Thursday, the self-proclaimed wrestling god battled The Draw in a star-studded main event showdown.
Moose dominated early and often, all while nursing an arm injury. He delivered Go To Hell at one point but his inability to grab hold of his opponent during the pinfall prevented him from scoring the win. As Callihan mounted a comeback and had turned the tide in his favor, The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega hit the ring.
The Elite beat down the top two threats to Omega’s Impact world title and stood tall to close out the show.
Backstage, Scott D’Amore approached Don Callis and suggested that, since Callihan defeated Moose, he should get a shot at Omega’s title, too. Next week, Tony Khan will be in attendance and all three of them will discuss what to do about the Against All Odds title match.
Result
Callihan defeated Moose via disqualification
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match between Moose and Callihan was appropriately physical but the commercial break right in the middle of it certainly hurt its flow. With that said, the interference finish played a major role in the booking of the Against All Odds match, which will now likely see Omega have to defend his title in a three-way match.
With the uncertainty surrounding Moose’s contractual status, it makes sense to insert Callihan, who is clearly not going anywhere and is a genuine main event talent with Impact Wrestling. If nothing else, it creates intrigue for a match that, while interesting on paper, never felt like it was Moose’s to win.