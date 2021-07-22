Bruins, Taylor Hall Reportedly Finalizing 4-Year, $24 Million Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Taylor Hall's brief stint with the Boston Bruins apparently wasn't enough for the left winger.

Hall and the Bruins are reportedly finalizing a four-year, $24 million deal Thursday that's expected to include a no-trade clause, per TSN's Darren Dreger.

This comes after an up-and-down 2020-21 campaign for the No. 1 pick of the 2010 NHL draft.

Hall signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres before the season, but things didn't go as planned. He scored just two goals in 37 contests, the team went through an 18-game winless streak, head coach Ralph Krueger was fired and Jack Eichel missed time because of a neck injury.

While Buffalo eventually finished in last place in the East Division, it traded Hall to the Bruins before the season ended.

The forward renewed his game during the playoff chase in Boston and tallied 14 points on eight goals and six assists in 16 regular-season outings. He also had two goals and one assist during the Bruins' first-round victory over the Washington Capitals and had a goal and assist during the second-round loss to the New York Islanders.



The late push was much more reminiscent of the player Hall was earlier in his career.

He played his first six seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and was into his fourth year with the New Jersey Devils when they traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in 2019-20. He is a one-time All-Star and won the 2017-18 Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP with the Devils behind 93 points on 39 goals and 54 assists.

While Hall has struggled to replicate that production in the years since, he was rejuvenated with the Bruins and is still in his prime at 29 years old.

He can be one of the league's best playmakers and scorers when he is dialed in, and now he will look to make a Stanley Cup run in Boston.