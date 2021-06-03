Ranking the 5 Best Floyd Mayweather Moments from His Career

0 of 5

It's a Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight week.

OK, let's clarify. It's sort of a Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight week.

The unbeaten five-weight champion, now 44 and an imminent International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, will find himself back in a ring on Sunday when he faces Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition.

Yes, that Logan Paul.

Among the undisputed champions of YouTube, Instagram and other social media, the 26-year-old has dabbled in the sweet science, initially drawing a six-round amateur match with British YouTuber KSI and then losing when the two met again in Paul's professional debut in November 2019.

He's about five inches taller and 30 to 40 pounds heavier than Mayweather—who never fought beyond 154 pounds—and is contracted to not exceed 190 pounds when they weigh in on Friday.

He's also the older brother of Jake Paul, who's knocked out a fellow YouTuber, an ex-NBA player and a retired mixed martial artist in three professional bouts over the past 18 months.

The younger Paul taunted Mayweather at a recent media gathering, snatching his hat and prompting a fiery response that left Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza, a longtime business colleague of the retired fighter, suggesting he had "never seen [Mayweather] that angry."

The main event with Logan Paul—positioned atop a Showtime pay-per-view set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami—is seen by many as a prelude to a scrap with the bratty sibling, but Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe told Bleacher Report that it's not been discussed.

At least not yet.

"For Floyd, now, it's about going out there and having fun," Ellerbe said. "This is another form of entertainment, and anything can happen. That's the whole intrigue of this thing."

Exhibition or not, simply seeing Mayweather's name back on a fight marquee sent the B/R combat sports team to sentimentalizing about his two-decade career—from which he retired 50-0—and winnowing his highlights down to an authoritative list of the five best moments.

Click through to see what we came up with, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.