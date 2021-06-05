The Biggest Question for Every NFL Team Coming Out of 2021 OTAs

0 of 32

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Football season may only last from September to February, but there's always something going on in the NFL. The Super Bowl gives way to the combine, which gives way to free agency, which gives way to the draft, which gives way to rookie minicamps, which gives way to organized team activities.

And that's where we are now: OTAs.

There usually aren't many earth-shaking revelations during OTAs. The workouts are voluntary, so quite a few veterans don't even show up. There's no contact involved, and there's only so much that can be gleaned from players in shorts and shells.

But that's not to say there's nothing to be learned. OTAs can offer a glimpse at players returning from injury and how position battles are shaking out. Or they could be a harbinger of trouble on the horizon, whether it's an impending holdout or a glaring area of weakness.

This time of year often raises more questions than it answers—said answers often don't come until training camp and the preseason. And some of the questions listed in this piece predate OTAs by weeks. Months, even.

But as OTAs wind down and we move closer to mandatory workouts, here's a look at some of the biggest questions hanging over every NFL team.