Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Ravens, Rams 'Done' Pursuing Falcons WR amid Titans Buzz

David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams have reportedly removed themselves from the Julio Jones sweepstakes.

Appearing Wednesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Kimberley Martin said she knows "for a fact" that the Ravens and Rams are "done" pursuing the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver.

Martin also said she has heard the Tennessee Titans are strong contenders for Jones, adding that most of the people she has spoken with expect Jones will "probably" get traded to Tennessee.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic recently reported on the Falcons' interest in trading Jones because of their need for salary-cap relief. He is set to make $15.3 million in 2021, and Atlanta had just $588,018 in cap space.

Last week, Jones had a phone conversation with Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed, saying he was "outta here" in reference to Atlanta.

Schultz mentioned the Titans, Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers as teams with potential interest.

The Ravens have long stood out as a team in need of help at wideout, especially if the plan is for quarterback Lamar Jackson to reach his full potential. However, Baltimore signed veteran Sammy Watkins and selected Rashod Bateman in the first round of the 2021 draft to go along with No. 1 wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The Rams already have Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, but there are some question marks outside of them. Veteran DeSean Jackson is injury-prone, and 2020 second-round pick Van Jefferson has yet to prove he can be a big-time contributor. Adding Jones with Woods and Kupp would give new quarterback Matthew Stafford all the tools needed to succeed and potentially get the Rams back to the Super Bowl.

The Titans have perhaps the biggest need for Jones after wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries and tight end Jonnu Smith departed in free agency. That left A.J. Brown as quarterback Ryan Tannehill's only big-time weapon in the passing game.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently reported the expectation within the NFL is the Falcons will eventually trade Jones to the Titans for a second-round pick.

The 32-year-old Jones has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past decade, racking up 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in 135 games.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is the Falcons' all-time leading receiver and a potential future Hall of Famer, and if he can stay healthy, he will significantly improve whichever offense he plays for in 2021.