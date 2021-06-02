College Baseball Regional 2021: Bracket, Schedule, Live Stream and More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Sixty-four teams begin their quest to win the College World Series on Friday.

The 16-site, four-team regionals will determine the final 16 programs in the NCAA baseball tournament by Monday.

The regionals are structured in a double-elimination format, and it could take as few as three games for the winner to advance to the Super Regionals.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. They did not lose a three-game series in the SEC during the regular season and were consistently at the top of the rankings.

Arkansas is one of seven SEC teams to host a regional. The South Carolina Gamecocks are the only member of the group to host and not be one of the 16 national seeds.

The full regional schedule can be found here on NCAA.com. Most games can be streamed on the ESPN family of networks from Friday to Monday.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The SEC was far and away the best conference in Division 1 baseball this season, and that is shown by its six national seeds and seven regional hosts.

Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Florida and Ole Miss are the five top-16 seeds beneath Arkansas in the bracket.

Most of those programs are perennial College World Series contenders. Tennessee is the biggest surprise of the group, as it comes into the tournament off its first SEC East title since 1997.

The Vols fell to Arkansas in the SEC tournament final, but they could get another crack at the Razorbacks if both teams advance to Omaha.

However, getting to that point will be difficult for Tennessee since it was drawn with ACC tournament champion Duke, which is one of the hottest teams in the sport.

The Blue Devils are on an 11-game winning streak and held their four ACC tournament opponents to four combined runs.

Ole Miss could also have trouble at home with Florida State placed in its regional. The Seminoles have the longest active NCAA tournament streak at 43 years and won their series with ACC regular-season champion Notre Dame.

Florida State and Southern Miss could make life difficult for Ole Miss in the Oxford Regional. Southern Miss went 37-19 in a deep Conference USA.

Louisiana Tech and East Carolina both earned regional hosting gigs thanks to their play in C-USA this season, and both teams could make a strong charge toward Omaha.

The Bulldogs and Pirates are the best Group of Five hopefuls to win the College World Series. Fresno State in 2008 and Coastal Carolina in 2016 are the last two teams to achieve that feat.

The SEC won two of the last three College World Series and had a participant in the final in each of the last three seasons.

Vanderbilt, the No. 4 national seed, won the last College World Series in 2019 and has two of the most powerful arms in the sport in Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, both of whom could be top-10 picks in the 2021 MLB draft.

The Commodores would not have to face another SEC team until Omaha, and they may have an easier path there than other SEC programs since they would host a Super Regional and have East Carolina in their portion of the bracket.