Packers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

The Green Bay Packers lost two offensive linemen to the Los Angeles Chargers in the last two offseasons.

The departure of Corey Linsley to the AFC West may hurt the Packers more than when Bryan Bulaga left prior to the 2020 campaign.

Linsley built up a chemistry with Aaron Rodgers over six seasons and that will be hard to replicate at least at the start of the 2021 season.

Green Bay has a handful of young offensive linemen who will be fighting for positions when training camp begins.

The Packers may have a larger concern about their defensive backfield since that was one of the weaknesses that hampered their Super Bowl push last season.

The addition of 2021 NFL draft pick Eric Stokes should provide more competition for Kevin King, and that will make cornerback one of the positions to watch in training camp.