Warriors' Biggest Takeaways from 2021 NBA Season

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors' 2020-21 season was a lot of different things at a lot of different times.

Sometimes it was encouraging. Sometimes it was frustrating. Sometimes it was confusing.

Usually, it was some degree of fun, although decidedly not when the Dubs went 0-for-2 in play-in games despite a combined 76 points from Stephen Curry.

Ultimately, the campaign was informative about where this franchise is at, potential next steps and what needs to happen to get there. While the Warriors front office might have a stack of season-long takeaways to sift through, the following three felt most notable to us.