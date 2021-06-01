Belmont Stakes Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Elmont FieldJune 1, 2021
Belmont Stakes Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Elmont Field
The Triple Crown is out of the question heading into the 2021 Belmont Stakes but that doesn't mean bettors have to miss out on a chance to get in on some action.
The final leg of the classic trio of races boasts a competitive nine-horse field and plenty of intriguing storylines. Preakness champion Rombauer will take to the Elmont track to try and go two-for-two in American Classics this year.
Kentucky Derby winner (maybe) Medina Spirit still awaits the results of a second drug test to determine whether he or Mandaloun will be considered the winner of the first leg.
Regardless, neither Medina Spirit nor Mandaloun are entered into the final leg. The Test of the Champion is considered to be the most arduous of the trilogy. The Belmont features the longest distance (1 1/2 mile) on a track whose terrain earns it the nickname Big Sandy.
It provides the backdrop for Rombauer's attempt to pull off another big win. With the post positions recently revealed here's the latest outlook from Vegas for his chances among the field.
Post Positions, Entries and Odds
1. Bourbonic 15-1
2. Essential Quality 2-1
3. Rombauer 3-1
4. Hot Rod Charlie 7-2
5. France Go de Ina 30-1
6. Known Agenda 6-1
7. Rock Your World 9-2
8. Overtook 20-1
Posts and Odds via Belmont Stakes
Essential Quality
Despite Rombauer's win in the Preakness, he isn't the no-brainer favorite at Elmont. It's likely to fluctuate every day from here until post time between him and Essential Quality.
There's a lot of reason to like the Godolphin colt over the Preakness winner too. Essential Quality was one of the favorites heading into Churchill Downs coming off a win at the Blue Grass Stakes and Southwest Stakes before finishing fourth at the Derby.
Proper bloodlines can be especially important in the Belmont. Typically, those sired by sprinters don't do as well. Being a son of Tapit gives Essential Quality an edge. The horse has been a proven stud, siring three Belmont winners in Tonalist, Creator and Tapwrit.
The Derby result is discouraging but Essential Quality is an undoubtedly talented colt who simply didn't have a good run at Churchill Downs.
The Belmont will be his best shot at redemption.
Rombauer
Rombauer enters the race as one of the top favorites by the odds but there's reason to question the value.
Unlike Essential Quality, Rombauer may not be bred for the long distance of this race. To date, the Preakness winner is the most successful progeny Twirling Candy has produced and there isn't a trend of strong distance racing from his offspring.
Rombauer's running style isn't necessarily suited for the race either. He's typically a deep closer who likes to make up a lot of ground in the end. As J. Keeler Johnson noted for America's Best Racing, only two horses have rallied from the back half of the pack to win the race since 2010.
Those backing Rombauer may be putting a little too much stock into his Preakness performance. Prior to capturing the second jewel in the crown he was beaten by Essential Quality in the Blue Grass Stakes and had just one win in his last five starts.
Now, he'll have to face a change of jockey from his breakout win at Pimlico. Flavien Prat will mount Hot Rod Charlie, whom he rode at the Derby.
He's far from a lock to have a repeat performance at Elmont.
Hot Rod Charlie
Hot Rod Charlie is another colt who bypassed the Preakness after running in the Kentucky Derby. The Doug O'Neill-trained horse finished third in the Derby and could be primed for a breakout performance.
His sire Oxbow doesn't have a long track record as a stud but his own race career would indicate his progeny will be good for the distance. He was a second-place finisher in the Belmont and a Preakness winner, showcasing the speed to do well in the latter and the endurance to perform well in the former.
The Louisiana Derby winner appears to still be developing an understanding of how to race, according to his trainer.
"I think early on in his career he was more comfortable as a pack horse and running with the group. He'd never get tired, but he just kept hanging with the other horses," O'Neill told BloodHorse. "Recently, he's very comfortable separating himself from other horses and I think that's a great trait that he's added and it's necessary to win big races."
A horse who can stay just behind the pace and close late is the perfect running style to win the Belmont. This could be his breakout performance after finishing on the board at the Derby.