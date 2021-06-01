Belmont Stakes Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Elmont Field

0 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Triple Crown is out of the question heading into the 2021 Belmont Stakes but that doesn't mean bettors have to miss out on a chance to get in on some action.

The final leg of the classic trio of races boasts a competitive nine-horse field and plenty of intriguing storylines. Preakness champion Rombauer will take to the Elmont track to try and go two-for-two in American Classics this year.

Kentucky Derby winner (maybe) Medina Spirit still awaits the results of a second drug test to determine whether he or Mandaloun will be considered the winner of the first leg.

Regardless, neither Medina Spirit nor Mandaloun are entered into the final leg. The Test of the Champion is considered to be the most arduous of the trilogy. The Belmont features the longest distance (1 1/2 mile) on a track whose terrain earns it the nickname Big Sandy.

It provides the backdrop for Rombauer's attempt to pull off another big win. With the post positions recently revealed here's the latest outlook from Vegas for his chances among the field.