Mayweather vs. Paul: Early Fight Predictions, PPV Schedule and More

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be semi-retired, and he may be more of a spectacle fighter than the dominant technician he once was—his last professional fight was against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017—but he is still undefeated and not someone most non-pros would prefer to step into the ring against.

However, that's exactly what celebrity YouTuber Logan Paul will do this weekend.

Paul has one professional fight to his credit, which he lost to fellow YouTuber KSI—for those uninitiated, KSI runs a game-commentary channel and has also fought YouTuber Joe Weller. Mayweather has a perfect 50-0 professional record, making this, on paper, a massive mismatch.

This hasn't stopped Mayweather from heavily promoting the event, of course, and it will be featured on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

Mayweather vs Paul

Date: Sunday, June 6



Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV and Live Stream: Showtime PPV and Showtime.com

Odds: Mayweather -1600, Paul +700

*from SportsBettingDime.com

Sunday's exhibition fight is being promoted as "Bragging Rights" for a reason. Paul and his younger (and more successful in-ring competitor) Jake Paul have called out Mayweather, claiming that he isn't the PPV draw he once was.

"Who else is Floyd going to fight that will sell millions of pay-per-views? He needs us more than we need him," Jake Paul told Brian Campbell of CBS Sports (h/t Boxing Scene).

The 44-year-old Mayweather, meanwhile, is out to prove he still has it and believes he can make easy work of the amateur.

"I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s something easy like [the Paul fight], a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it," Mayweather said during the Inside Mayweather vs. Paul promotional show (h/t Ryan Harkness of MMA Mania).

Indeed, this doesn't feel like a very fair fight, but Paul does have a couple of physical advantages. He's 18 years younger and has a four-inch height advantage. He is also expected to be around 30 pounds heavier.

Paul is also coming into the fight with plenty of confidence.

"I'm walking into this ring with the energy of possibility," Paul said, per Michael Charboneau of Men's Journal. "I don't think anyone's going to doubt my boxing ability after this fight."

Still, these advantages probably won't be enough. While Mayweather may be older and smaller, he has years of in-ring experience and is one of the best defensive fighters of all time. He should be able to play the long game and win.

According to Showtime, this will be an eight-round exhibition. Expect Mayweather to win most, if not all of them and the fight.

Those tuning in to see the exhibition will also get three undercard fights, one of which will feature former NFL star Chad Johnson—though his opponent has yet to be determined. Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias and Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack II will also be on the bill.