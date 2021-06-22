Xavier Woods Challenges Bobby Lashley, MITB Qualifiers, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's WWE Raw pushed forward toward Money in the Bank with a series of qualifiers for the same-titled matches at the pay-per-view on July 18.

While Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and AJ Styles got chances to qualify, it was their less-experienced opponents who took the wins. Riddle, John Morrison and Ricochet made statements that could lead to a shocking victory in the men's MITB match.

Bobby Lashley put McIntyre behind him at Sunday's Hell in a Cell, but he had another rival waiting. Kofi Kingston made his intentions clear to The All Mighty to start the show, while the WWE champion made his own mark by brutalizing Xavier Woods.

Eva Marie teamed with the former Piper Niven, but the newly renamed Doudrop seems to already be done with All Red Everything. She walked out on her mentor, costing them both a spot in the women's MITB match next month.

However, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss earned their places in the women's contest, although it did come with an awkward superhero setup for the Scot, who is being further hampered by awkward WWE booking.

With Money in the Bank ahead, Monday's Raw began to reshape the roster ahead of a return to live crowds.