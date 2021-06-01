Conn Smythe Trophy Top 8: Who's Leading the Race for Playoff MVP?

0 of 8

Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player to his team in the NHL playoffs as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. It is presented following the final game of the Stanley Cup Final.

Past winners of this award include Hall of Famers such as Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Patrick Roy and Nicklas Lidstrom. Recent winners include Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin. Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (pictured above) took home the award last season.

With the second round of the 2021 NHL Playoffs underway, we're still weeks away from finding out this year's winner. Based on the first-round performances among players on teams that advanced to the second round, here's a look at the top-eight players in the race for 2021 postseason MVP honors.