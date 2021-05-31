Bears' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

David Banks/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are facing a pivotal season in 2021 for several reasons. For starters, Chicago just found its new franchise quarterback in Ohio State's Justin Fields. Second, this could be a make-or-break year for head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

While the Bears have made the playoffs twice in three seasons under Nagy, they have not advanced past the opening round. The Bears have also gone 8-8 in each of the past two seasons.

Ideally, Chicago will improve on its 8-8 record—it can't go 8-8 again because of the new 17-game schedule—while making a postseason run and also developing Fields. Getting the right 53 players on the roster will be a big first step toward accomplishing these goals, and those players will be identified through organized team activities, training camp and the preseason.

Here you'll find a look at three of the most important position battles to follow over the next few months.