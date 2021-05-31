Patriots' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

1 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

In 2020, Newton didn't look like the same quarterback who was once named the NFL MVP. He passed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games while also rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. And three of his touchdown passes came in a Week 17 win over the New York Jets.

However, Newton didn't have the best supporting cast, either. The Patriots have greatly improved their offense this offseason, and there are now more playmakers at the skill positions. So perhaps the 32-year-old is deserving of another opportunity to start and get back to putting up the type of numbers he had earlier in his career while with the Carolina Panthers.

There's also a compelling case to be made for Jones, who seems like a better fit in New England's offense and will one day get his chance to be the starting quarterback. But is the 22-year-old ready now? Based on a recent showing at one of New England's OTA practices, it appears he may be.

"When he was in there, the ball comes out of his hand quickly, decisively and accurately. At least for today, he threw the best ball of anybody in camp," NFL Network's Mike Giardi said last Thursday.

Keep an eye on this competition throughout the summer, as it could greatly impact how the Patriots fare in 2021. Either Newton or Jones will be under center in Week 1, we just won't know which one it will be for a while longer.