Raiders' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders lost some key contributors from 2020. They also improved their roster in some areas with key free-agent signings, as well as through the 2021 NFL draft, in which they acquired a wave of young talent to hopefully build around moving forward.

Las Vegas' roster is likely close to set. And later this summer, the players will report to training camp and begin the buildup to the 2021 season. For some, starting jobs are already secured. But for others, that will be a crucial time for them to try to earn opportunities to get onto the field this year.

The Raiders haven't made the playoffs since 2016, and while their record has improved each year since head coach Jon Gruden returned in 2018, they haven't gotten to the postseason.

Here's a look at three positions where Las Vegas is likely going to have some competitions taking place throughout training camp and the preseason.