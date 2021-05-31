Eagles' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

No Carson Wentz under center. No DeSean Jackson or Alshon Jeffery in the receiving corps. No Doug Pederson on the sidelines.

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to look quite different from the team that ended the 2020 season with a 4-11-1 record when the 2021 campaign gets underway. And that should be a good thing for a franchise that will be aiming to return to being a top contender out of the NFC East.

As Nick Sirianni enters his first season as the Eagles head coach, it should be an intriguing summer for the team, with plenty of storylines emerging throughout training camp and the preseason. While some players are locks to be starters for Philadelphia during the upcoming season, there will also be position battles taking place across the roster, ones that could influence how the team fares in 2021.

Here's a look at three positions where the Eagles are likely going to have some competitions taking place throughout training camp and the preseason.