Jets' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Some NFL teams will be heading to training camp later this summer with all eyes on a heated quarterback battle. That's not going to be the case for the New York Jets.

After taking BYU's Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, the Jets have seemed to make it clear that the rookie will be their starting quarterback. They have no signal-callers on the roster with NFL experience, so Wilson should have an immediate opportunity to get under center.

But New York is going to have some battles taking place in other position groups. The roster has greatly changed since the end of the 2020 season because of free agency and the draft, and it's a bit less clear which players will be starters and who will open the season in reserve roles.

Here's a look at three positions where New York is likely going to have some competitions taking place ahead of the 2021 season.