MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand at the Start of June

6 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

5. Boston Red Sox (32-21)



Previous Rank: 6



The Red Sox finally surrendered what had been a monopoly on the AL East division lead last week when they were overtaken by the surging Tampa Bay Rays. With two off days built into the schedule and a rained-out game against the Marlins on Sunday, they went 3-1 in a shortened week. Who's ready for the first Red Sox vs. Yankees series of the year this coming weekend?

4. San Francisco Giants (34-20)



Previous Rank: 8



One week after they were swept by the Dodgers at home, the Giants took three of four at Dodger Stadium to climb back into the top five. With two more strong starts last week, Kevin Gausman is now 6-0 with a 1.40 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 70.2 innings. Meanwhile, Buster Posey (190 OPS+), Brandon Crawford (143 OPS+) and Evan Longoria (136 OPS+) have all found the fountain of youth offensively, and manager Gabe Kapler is doing a great job keeping those guys fresh.

3. San Diego Padres (34-21)



Previous Rank: 1



The Padres split a four-game series with the Brewers before taking two of three from the Astros, but that was not enough to hold on to the top spot. With their next 13 games consisting of two series each against the Cubs and Mets, the Padres will have an opportunity to make a statement against two of the NL's best teams. Tip of the cap to 30-year-old catcher Webster Rivas, who made his MLB debut on Friday after 11 years in the minors and then went 2-for-4 with a home run on Sunday.

2. Chicago White Sox (34-21)



Previous Rank: 5



After getting swept by the Yankees on the road two weeks ago, the White Sox bounced back to go 6-1 against the Cardinals and Orioles, outscoring their opponents 31-15 along the way. After a rocky start to the year, Lucas Giolito has strung together three straight quality starts, lowering his ERA from 4.97 to 3.73 in the process. The fact that the White Sox have been this good without him pitching like an ace for much of the year should be a scary thought for the rest of the league.

1. Tampa Bay Rays (35-20)



Previous Rank: 2



With two more series wins over the Royals and Phillies, the Rays are now 21-6 with a plus-72 run differential in the month of May. Anyone who doesn't think this is the best team in baseball right now is not paying attention. Austin Meadows is swinging a hot bat, Mike Zunino has quietly hit 12 home runs with a 155 OPS+, and the pieces have fallen into place on a pitching staff that was a work in progress over the first month with a lot of newcomers.