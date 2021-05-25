MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2 Months

5 of 10

10. St. Louis Cardinals (26-21)



Previous Rank: 8



The Cardinals have dropped two of their last three series with a two-game sweep of the lowly Pirates sandwiched in between, but they still look like the team to beat in the NL Central. Rookie Edmundo Sosa has done a fantastic job filling in for the injured Paul DeJong at shortstop, hitting .387/.500/.516 with three extra-base hits and a steal in 38 plate appearances. There always seems to be a capable backup in St. Louis.

9. Houston Astros (26-21)



Previous Rank: 5



The Astros were poised to climb after starting last week by taking two of three from the Athletics, who were No. 1 in last week's rankings, but they were swept by the Rangers over the weekend with a pair of extra-inning losses. How long before Yuli Gurriel (157 OPS+, .319/.391/.536, 15 2B, 7 HR, 38 RBI) starts getting national attention for the season he's having?

8. San Francisco Giants (28-19)



Previous Rank: 2



The Giants were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Despite that hiccup, they look like a bona fide contender thanks to a better than expected pitching staff and a handful of veterans who have found the fountain of youth at the plate. With another strong showing last week, shortstop Brandon Crawford has a 144 OPS+ and leads the team in home runs (11), RBI (29) and runs (26).

7. Oakland Athletics (28-21)



Previous Rank: 1



The bad news is the Athletics are no longer No. 1 after a 3-3 week in which they posted a minus-three run differential and suffered a series loss to the division-rival Astros. The good news is their next 22 games entering Monday were against teams with losing records. They need to seize this opportunity to build a cushion in the AL West.

6. Boston Red Sox (29-19)



Previous Rank: 6



The Red Sox took two of three from the Blue Jays and Phillies last week, but their lead in the AL East has evaporated as the Rays and New York Yankees have come on strong. The lineup is going to keep piling up runs, so Boston will likely go as far as its inconsistent starting rotation allows. The return of Chris Sale can't come soon enough, but players such as Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi also need to pull their weight.