MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand at Quarter Mark of 2021 Season

3 of 10

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

20. Kansas City Royals (18-22)



Previous Rank: 21



The Royals lost 11 in a row before splitting a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, and that solid showing against the AL Central leader could be exactly what they needed to get back on track. They may have played over their heads a bit early on, but they're also better than what we've seen for most of May.

19. Chicago Cubs (20-20)



Previous Rank: 17



Last week brought a few positive signs for the Cubs, including a series win over the Tigers on the road and a strong outing from ace Kyle Hendricks (8.0 IP, 8 H, 1 ER), who has gotten off to a rocky start in 2021. However, after dropping a quick two-game series against Cleveland, they continue to battle for a .500 record. That could be as good as it gets for a team approaching a major crossroads.

18. Atlanta Braves (19-22)



Previous Rank: 14



Aside from perhaps the Twins, there's a strong case to be made that the Braves have been the most disappointing team in baseball so far. They were swept by the Blue Jays at home to begin last week, but they managed to salvage things by taking two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. A banged-up outfield and a shaky bullpen are among their early issues.

17. Cincinnati Reds (19-20)



Previous Rank: 20



Since stumbling through a seven-game losing streak in late April, the Reds had gone 10-7 in their last 17 games entering play Monday. They took two of three from the Pirates and split a four-game set with the Rockies last week to claw back to .500 on the year, but they still have work to do before they're viewed as contenders. Ace Luis Castillo was shelled again Thursday when he allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs in 3.2 innings, and he has to figure things out for the Reds to make a push up the NL Central standings.

16. Seattle Mariners (21-21)



Previous Rank: 19



It was an exciting week for Mariners fans, as top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert both joined the MLB roster. Gilbert allowed five hits and four earned runs in four innings in his MLB debut, while Kelenic is off to a 3-for-18 start with two doubles and a home run. With three wins in a row over Cleveland to close out the week, they are once again trending in the right direction.