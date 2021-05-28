1 In-House Roster Move Every MLB Team Should Make Immediately

1 of 6

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles



With journeymen Pat Valaika and Stevie Wilkerson manning second base, the Orioles have a clear path if they want to give potential shortstop of the future Terrin Vavra a look at the keystone to begin his MLB career.

Baltimore acquired the 24-year-old from Colorado in the Mychal Givens trade, and he's hitting .281/.431/.509 with three home runs in 15 games at Double-A. He's a polished, high-floor player who could skip Triple-A if the O's decide to give him an early look.

Boston Red Sox



The Red Sox's search for a third productive starting outfielder to play alongside Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe continues. While J.D. Martinez, Enrique Hernandez and Danny Santana have all seen time in the grass, Jarren Duran would provide a long-term solution.

The top outfield prospect in the Boston farm system, Duran is hitting .278/.366/.625 with seven home runs in 18 games at Triple-A Worcester. Expect to see the 24-year-old in Boston in 2021.

New York Yankees

With designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list and first basemen Luke Voit (50 PA, 53 OPS+) and Mike Ford (62 PA, 75 OPS+) both off to middling starts offensively, it might be time for the Yankees to see what Chris Gittens can provide offensively.

A 12th-round pick in 2014, Gittens posted an .893 OPS with 23 home runs at Double-A in 2019, and he's hitting .323/.523/.774 with four home runs and more walks (12) than strikeouts (8) in 11 games at Triple-A this year.

"He has huge power, but Chris also is a good hitter," Triple-A manager Doug Davis told reporters.

Tampa Bay Rays



It might be time for the Rays to move Kevin Kiermaier into a part-time, fourth outfielder role. The 31-year-old is hitting .207/.277/.272 in 101 plate appearances, and he has an 81 OPS+ since the start of the 2018 season. He's still a stellar defender and could be an oft-used late-game defensive replacement, but his offensive game has bottomed out.

In his place, top prospect Vidal Brujan could provide a spark with his 70-grade speed and 60-grade hit tool. A middle infielder by trade, the 23-year-old has played some center field this year at Triple-A where he is hitting .333/.412/.653 with seven home runs and eight steals in 18 games.

Toronto Blue Jays



Michael Kopech has been a weapon for the Chicago White Sox this year in a multi-inning swingman role, posting a 1.78 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 30.1 innings spanning three starts and 10 relief appearances. That might be the best way for the Blue Jays to utilize Nate Pearson.

The 24-year-old has a 6.64 ERA in 20.1 career innings in the majors, but he has been dominant in two appearances since being sent down to Triple-A with 12 strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Turning him loose in shorter stints might be the best way for him to build confidence in the big leagues.