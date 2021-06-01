1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make in 2021 Offseason

0 of 32

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL offseason isn't over just yet. While the draft and the initial free-agent frenzy have come and gone, plenty of moves can be made between now and the start of the regular season.

Quality free agents like Justin Houston, Richard Sherman and Melvin Ingram are still out there. Some situations could be resolved in short order because of the June 1 designation, while July 15 is the deadline to extend franchise-tagged players.

Then, there's the trade market. We've seen players like Jamal Adams, Jadeveon Clowney and Laremy Tunsil dealt late in the offseason over the last couple of years as teams looked to finalize their regular-season rosters.

Injuries and needs that crop up during training camp could spark additional action too, but here, we'll be focusing on already-known factors, like 2020 production, roster projections, contract situations and cap space.