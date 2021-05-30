Indy 500 2021: Starting Grid, TV Schedule, Lineup, Odds and Pre-Race Storylines

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

On Sunday afternoon, 33 drivers will take the green flag for the 2021 Indianapolis 500. But only one will emerge from the illustrious event as this year's Indy 500 champion.

Scott Dixon is starting on the pole for the race for the fourth time in his career. However, he's only won the Indy 500 once (when he started on the pole in 2008), so he will be looking to end his drought at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a win Sunday.

But there are plenty of other strong competitors in the field who could overtake Dixon and take the victory. Anything can happen during the 200-lap race, which is one of the marquee events in motorsports.

Coverage of this year's Indy 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, with the green flag set for 12:45 p.m. ET.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's race.