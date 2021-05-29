Indy 500 2021: Complete Starting Grid, Lineup, Race Schedule and Predictions

0 of 4

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Track position has been crucially important to winning the Indianapolis 500 in recent years. That's why the past four winners of the race have started fourth or better. And it wouldn't be surprising to see this year's winner come from one of the first two starting rows.

The 2021 Indy 500 is set to take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, and Scott Dixon will lead the 33-car field to the green flag. Dixon, who is starting on pole in the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time, is looking to finally get back to Victory Lane at the race, as his only Indy 500 win came back in 2008, when he started first.

Dixon will be joined on the front row by youngsters Colton Herta (21 years old) and Rinus VeeKay (20). Meanwhile, the second row will feature Ed Carpenter and Tony Kanaan, a pair of experienced drivers, and Alex Palou, who is making his second Indy 500 start.

Here's a look at the full starting grid for Sunday's race, followed by some key predictions for this year's event.