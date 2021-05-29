French Open 2021 TV Schedule, Draw, Live-Stream Listings for Entire Tournament

2 of 3

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have dominated the men's Grand Slam tournaments for more than a decade, and the trio have had some epic encounters over the years. However, if any of the three match up against each other in the 2021 French Open, it will happen before the final.

That's because Djokovic (the No. 1 seed), Nadal (No. 3) and Federer (No. 8) are all in the top half of the French Open bracket, meaning only one of the three could potentially reach the men's singles final. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this marks the first time that the three have been in the same half of a Grand Slam main draw.

Djokovic has won 18 career Grand Slam titles, and he could move within one of the all-time record held by Nadal and Federer with a French Open championship. Djokovic won the first major tournament of 2021, as he secured his ninth career Australian Open title in February.

Of the four major tournaments, Djokovic has had the least success at the French Open, having only won at Roland-Garros once (2016). He reached the final last year, but he lost to Nadal in straight sets.

But that's what happens to most players who take on Nadal at Roland-Garros. The 34-year-old Spaniard has been victorious at 13 of the past 16 French Opens, and he's showing no signs of slowing down on clay anytime soon. There's even a statue of Nadal at Roland-Garros, which he shared on Instagram on Thursday.

"It means a lot. Having a statue within such a special place for our sport, in a place that is very special for me is something unique," Nadal said, per Tennis.com.

Federer will be playing at his first Grand Slam event since the 2020 Australian Open, as he missed the past three major tournaments while recovering from double knee surgery. Like Djokovic, Federer owns only one French Open title, which he won in 2009.

While plenty of attention will be on the Big Three, there are several other high-seeded players who will be looking to knock off Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev is the No. 2 seed and is seeking better results after losing in the first round at the French Open in each of his first four appearances in the tournament from 2017-20. He's also looking for his first Grand Slam title after losing to Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year.

Dominic Thiem (No. 4) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) could also have strong showings. Thiem reached the French Open finals in both 2018 and 2019, while Tsitsipas reached the semifinals at Roland-Garros for the first time in 2020.