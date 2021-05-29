French Open 2021 TV Schedule, Draw, Live-Stream Listings for Entire Tournament

French Open 2021 TV Schedule, Draw, Live-Stream Listings for Entire TournamentMay 29, 2021
The 2021 French Open gets underway Sunday, marking the start of two weeks of thrilling tennis at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. And by the time the tournament is over, history may have been made on both the men's and women's sides.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal remain tied atop the men's Grand Slam championship leaderboard with 20 apiece. Either could take the top spot for himself with a French Open victory. And considering Nadal's success at Roland-Garros (he's won the tournament a record 13 times, including each of the past four years), he could be poised to earn his 21st career Grand Slam title.
Serena Williams has won 23 career Grand Slam championships, which has her one shy of the women's all-time record held by Margaret Court. However, Williams hasn't won a major tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, having come up short of tying the record in each of her past 11 Grand Slam appearances. Perhaps this will be the one where she finally ties the mark.
Here's a look at the full schedule for this year's French Open, followed by a preview of both the men's and women's singles tournaments.
Complete Schedule
Sunday, May 30
First round, 5 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), Noon-3 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Monday, May 31
First round, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC)
Tuesday, June 1
First round, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Wednesday, June 2
Second round, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Thursday, June 3
Second round, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Friday, June 4
Third round, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Saturday, June 5
Third round, 5 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), Noon-2 p.m. ET (NBC), 2-6 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Sunday, June 6
Fourth round, 5 a.m.-noon ET (Tennis Channel), Noon-2 p.m. ET (NBC), 2-6 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Monday, June 7
Fourth round, 5 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Tuesday, June 8
Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Wednesday, June 9
Quarterfinals, 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel)
Thursday, June 10
Women's semifinals, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports Network)
Friday, June 11
Men's semifinals, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (Tennis Channel), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports Network)
Saturday, June 12
Women's final, 9 a.m. ET (NBC)
Men's doubles final, Noon-2 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Sunday, June 13
Men's final, 9 a.m. ET (NBC)
Women's doubles final, Noon-3 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Men's Preview
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have dominated the men's Grand Slam tournaments for more than a decade, and the trio have had some epic encounters over the years. However, if any of the three match up against each other in the 2021 French Open, it will happen before the final.
That's because Djokovic (the No. 1 seed), Nadal (No. 3) and Federer (No. 8) are all in the top half of the French Open bracket, meaning only one of the three could potentially reach the men's singles final. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this marks the first time that the three have been in the same half of a Grand Slam main draw.
Djokovic has won 18 career Grand Slam titles, and he could move within one of the all-time record held by Nadal and Federer with a French Open championship. Djokovic won the first major tournament of 2021, as he secured his ninth career Australian Open title in February.
Of the four major tournaments, Djokovic has had the least success at the French Open, having only won at Roland-Garros once (2016). He reached the final last year, but he lost to Nadal in straight sets.
But that's what happens to most players who take on Nadal at Roland-Garros. The 34-year-old Spaniard has been victorious at 13 of the past 16 French Opens, and he's showing no signs of slowing down on clay anytime soon. There's even a statue of Nadal at Roland-Garros, which he shared on Instagram on Thursday.
"It means a lot. Having a statue within such a special place for our sport, in a place that is very special for me is something unique," Nadal said, per Tennis.com.
Federer will be playing at his first Grand Slam event since the 2020 Australian Open, as he missed the past three major tournaments while recovering from double knee surgery. Like Djokovic, Federer owns only one French Open title, which he won in 2009.
While plenty of attention will be on the Big Three, there are several other high-seeded players who will be looking to knock off Nadal.
Daniil Medvedev is the No. 2 seed and is seeking better results after losing in the first round at the French Open in each of his first four appearances in the tournament from 2017-20. He's also looking for his first Grand Slam title after losing to Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year.
Dominic Thiem (No. 4) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) could also have strong showings. Thiem reached the French Open finals in both 2018 and 2019, while Tsitsipas reached the semifinals at Roland-Garros for the first time in 2020.
Women's Preview
As the French Open nears, much of the attention on the women's side has been on Naomi Osaka's decision to not talk to the media at Roland-Garros, citing her mental health as the reason. Regardless of whether the 23-year-old speaks, she's likely to make noise with her play on the clay over the next two weeks.
Osaka has been victorious at each of the past two major tournaments she's played in, winning both the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Australian Open. Last year, she didn't play in the French Open, where she's never made it past the third round, as she withdrew prior to the start of the tournament because of a hamstring injury.
Although Osaka hasn't had a ton of success at Roland-Garros in the past, she's continued to improve her game since last playing there in 2019, and she's set up to potentially make a deep run as the No. 2 seed. Osaka has won four career Grand Slam titles, but she's only won major tournaments played on hard courts.
But the path for Osaka to the French Open final won't be easy. To get there, she may have to beat the No. 7-seeded Serena Williams, who has continued to fall just short of a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title. Williams lost to Osaka in the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, falling in straight sets.
Williams is a three-time French Open champion, but she hasn't won the tournament since 2015. If she's going to win at Roland-Garros this year, she'll need to finish stronger than she has at recent Grand Slam events.
"When she gets to the latter stages, the semifinals and the final, how does she handle the situation and is she able to play her best tennis?" Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, told Raz Mirza of Sky Sports. "The last year she has not been able to play her best in the latter stages."
If Osaka or Williams makes it through the bottom half of the bracket to reach the French Open final, it could set up a matchup for either against Ashleigh Barty, who is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Barty's lone Grand Slam win came at the 2019 French Open, which was also her last appearance at the event.
Barty has been playing well this year, but she was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. She could make a deeper run in the French Open, but there's also some tough competition she'll have to face in the top half of the bracket.
Iga Swiatek, who is the No. 8 seed, will be looking to become the first woman to win the French Open in consecutive years since Justine Henin won three straight from 2005-07. Swiatek's victory at Roland-Garros in 2020 marked her first career Grand Slam title.