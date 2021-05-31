Predicting Every NFL Team's 2021 Surprise Rookie Gem

8 of 8

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State



Second-round running back Javonte Williams is a candidate here, but any success from the third running back taken in the draft shouldn't come as a shock. Third-round linebacker Baron Browning, on the other hand, could be an unexpected star for the Denver Broncos.

Denver was terrible against the run in 2020, ranking 25th in yards allowed and 29th in yards per attempt surrendered. The former Ohio State standout can have an immediate impact as a rotational run-stuffer at the second level.

A versatile 6'3", 245-pound 'backer with sound tackling ability and some coverage skills, Browning should see playing time early. He doesn't offer a ton as a pass-rusher, but he did have one sack and three tackles for loss in 2020 to go with 30 total tackles and two passes defended.

Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri



The Kansas City Chiefs traded their first-round pick to land offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in what is easily the highlight of their draft season. This is a championship-caliber team without many other holes to fill.

However, the addition of second-round linebacker Nick Bolton still figures to be a valuable one. While leaning on the run against Kansas City didn't necessarily result in controlling games, the Chiefs did rank 21st in rushing yards allowed.

Bolton—who amassed 95 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and five passes defended in 2020—can be a tone-setter at the second level for Kansas City, helping bolster the run defense while also providing solid coverage and the sort of physical hits that make ball-carriers think twice about charging into the open field.

Las Vegas Raiders: Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo



Former TCU safety Trevon Moehrig was only the third safety off the board and was considered by many to be a first-round talent. While landing him in the second round was a coup for the Las Vegas Raiders, he shouldn't catch anyone off guard as a rookie standout.

Third-round pick Malcolm Koonce, however, could be a sneaky-great addition who looks even better after the fact. The Raiders needed to improve a pass rush that delivered a mere 21 sacks last season. Las Vegas added Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason, but there should still be room for Koonce as a rotational edge-defender.

Koonce, who had five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in six games this past season, could have a rookie impact similar to that of 2019 Raiders breakout Maxx Crosby. Crosby was a fourth-round selection and has now led Las Vegas in sacks in back-to-back years.

Los Angeles Chargers: Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia



The Los Angeles Chargers lost starting tight end Hunter Henry in free agency and will need to replace his receiving production to help support second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. While the Chargers have Stephen Anderson and added Jared Cook, rookie third-round pick Tre' McKitty can absolutely be a factor here.

The selection of McKitty was largely a traits-based pick, as he only had six receptions for 108 yards in 2020. However, McKitty is a 6'4", 246-pound pass-catcher with 4.71 speed. Raw and unpolished as a route-runner, McKitty will be a rotational player early in his career. However, he can be a physical mismatch with big-play potential.

Expect McKitty to come on slowly as a rookie but develop into the type of vertical-threat tight end whom Los Angeles lost in Henry.