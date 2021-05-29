2021 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff 2nd-Round Predictions

1 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins boast one of the top offenses in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The New York Islanders have one of the best defenses.

Something has to give.

The Islanders toppled the Pittsburgh Penguins by neutralizing their top line and getting to a so-so goalie in Tristan Jarry. They'll now have to contend with another dominant top line and a much better goalie. In fact, the Bruins have two solid options in net with Tuukka Rask and Jeremy Swayman.

Luckily for the Islanders, they do too. Semyon Varlamov played excellent in the regular season, but Ilya Sorokin was in net for all four of the Isles' wins. Coach Barry Trotz juggled his goalies effectively throughout the series and showed that he was not afraid to make a change when necessary.

The Islanders have a deep forward group with so many weapons that they scratched veteran center Travis Zajac for the first five games of the first round. But all you really need to know about the Islanders is the system. It's one that slows teams down and pushes them to the outside. They're also adept at baiting teams into taking bad penalties, effectively getting some of the top players off the ice.

But the Bruins have become dominant in five-on-five play after the addition of Taylor Hall. His speed has been a big factor. He can carry the puck into the zone and create scoring chances. He's fit well on a line with David Krejci and Craig Smith. And the Perfection Line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak continues to do its thing and produce offensively.

As good as the Bruins look right now, it's tough to discount that Islanders system.

Prediction: Islanders in six.

—Abbey Mastracco