Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed W. Morrissey, who cut a fantastic promo about being left behind by his friends and coworkers and laughed at by fans who took video of him as he suffered a seizure in Philadelphia rather than helping him. When the topic turned to Rich Swann, the former world champion attacked, intensifying his young rivalry with Morrissey to close out the segment.

Elsewhere, Jordynne Grace took exception to being chosen as a substitute for Taylor Wilde in the 10-Knockouts tag match, but agreed to fill the hole on the babyface team for the next match.

Grace, Rachael Ellering, Rosemary, Havok, and Tenille Dashwood battled Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, and Knockouts tag team champions Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan in the aforementioned contest.

After the babyfaces sustained control early, Tasha Steelz hung Grace up on the top rope and took control for her team.

Back from the timeout, the heel team worked over Grace, cutting her off from her teammates and keeping her grounded. Grace finally escaped, rolled into her corner and tagged Rosemary into the match. The face-painted competitor steamrolled the competition until a cheap kick to the face by Steelz halted her momentum.

The heels replicated their success on Rosemary, punishing her. Rosemary tagged Ellering into the match and the second-generation wrestler exploded into the match, partnering with Grace to take the fight to Purrazzo.

The action broke down, with the heels fighting amongst themselves. Meanwhile, back inside the ring, Rosemary pinned Purrazzo to score the win.

Result

Grace, Ellering, Rosemary, Havok, and Dashwood defeated Steelz, Hogan, Lee, Susan, and Purrazzo

Grade

B

Analysis

Morrisey cut the promo of his life with Miller. He was intense, passionate, spoke from his heart and did so with furious anger. It was real for him and as has always been the case in professional wrestling, promos that come packed with a hint of reality will always be the best and most believable. The inevitable match with Swann will be extraordinary.

The Knockouts tag match was fun and combined a couple of stories within its framework.

Fire N Flava’s Hogan and Steelz ended up brawling with Lee and Susan at ringside, suggesting there may be a battle of heel teams sooner rather than later. Then there is the continued dissension between Grace and Ellering that appears destined to end with the former’s heel turn. Dashwood continues to search for a permanent tag partner, to no avail.

The biggest takeaway was Rosemary’s pinfall victory over Purrazzo. Typically, a win of that magnitude earns a competitor a title opportunity. With Against All Odds right around the corner, do not be surprised to see the Demon Assassin challenge The Virtuosa for the gold.