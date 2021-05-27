Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27May 28, 2021
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27
Violent By Design stunned the wrestling world last week when Rhino cashed in his Call Your Shot trophy and, with Joe Doering, captured the world tag team titles from David Finlay and Juice Robinson.
The dangerous, devious, destructive faction addressed the audience Thursday night on AXS TV, headlining another explosive edition of Impact Wrestling.
A blockbuster 10-Knockouts Tag Team Match, the debut of Japanese legend Kojima, and show-starting promo from Sami Callihan rounded out the show.
Who emerged with momentum on their side as Against All Odds on June 12 draws near? Find out with this recap of the May 27 episode.
Sami Callihan Kicks Off Impact Wrestling
“The Draw” Sami Callihan kicked off this week’s show, one week after coming to the aid of Moose against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. It was after that he informed Moose it had nothing to do with him but, rather, because Impact Wrestling is his company.
Callihan expressed displeasure with Omega and insisted that Don Callis is afraid of him and what might happen if the AEW and Impact world champion gets in the ring with him.
Instead of Omega, Moose entered the Impact Zone and came face-to-face with The Death Machine.
After Moose pointed out he has the next title opportunity, Callihan rightly pointed out that The Good Brothers are attacking him and not Moose because The Elite knows he is more dangerous and more unpredictable.
The Good Brothers interrupted and warned Callihan to stay out of Omega and Moose’s business, taking the No. 1 contender’s side. “They’re on my side, Sami. Problem is, I’m not on theirs.” Moose rocked Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, clearing them from the ring and standing tall alongside Callihan.
Grade
C+
Analysis
The promo did little to further the tension between Callihan and Moose but it was a great example of the heels trying to manipulate the situation, only to be outsmarted.
Backstage, Don Callis exercised his EVP powers and booked Moose and Callihan to battle The Good Brothers in the night’s main event, a star-studded tag bout that should do wonders to advance the story in a way this did not.
A solid start to the show, even if it was rather uneventful.
Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh
Following a confrontation in Swinger's Palace last week between Petey Williams and TJP, a tag team match was booked pitting Williams and current X-Division champion Josh Alexander against the submission magician and his partner, the massive Fallah Bahh.
Alexander and Williams controlled coming out of the commercial break, downing Bahh and working him over on the mat so he could not maximize his power advantage. They expertly picked the big man apart until a defiant Bahh absorbed the punishment, fought back and sat down on the chest of the X-Division champion.
Bahh finally tagged TJP into the match. The former champion teed off on his opponents but Alexander caught him with a suplex. Bahh made the save, wiping Alexander out. The Walking Weapon tried a ripcord but ate a Samoan drop from Bahh. A frog splash from TJP to the champion earned him a win and kept him in contention for a title shot.
Result
TJP and Bahh defeated Alexander and Williams
Grade
C+
Analysis
Though TJP scored the win over Alexander, Josh Matthews interestingly suggested that TJP and Bahh's win set them up for a potential shot at tag team champions Violent By Design. This, despite the fact that such win would seem to put him squarely on a collision course with Alexander.
Either way, it was interesting to see TJP and Bahh score that victory given the momentum that was on Alexander's side coming off his X-Division title win.
10-Knockout Tag Team Match
Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed W. Morrissey, who cut a fantastic promo about being left behind by his friends and coworkers and laughed at by fans who took video of him as he suffered a seizure in Philadelphia rather than helping him. When the topic turned to Rich Swann, the former world champion attacked, intensifying his young rivalry with Morrissey to close out the segment.
Elsewhere, Jordynne Grace took exception to being chosen as a substitute for Taylor Wilde in the 10-Knockouts tag match, but agreed to fill the hole on the babyface team for the next match.
Grace, Rachael Ellering, Rosemary, Havok, and Tenille Dashwood battled Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, and Knockouts tag team champions Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan in the aforementioned contest.
After the babyfaces sustained control early, Tasha Steelz hung Grace up on the top rope and took control for her team.
Back from the timeout, the heel team worked over Grace, cutting her off from her teammates and keeping her grounded. Grace finally escaped, rolled into her corner and tagged Rosemary into the match. The face-painted competitor steamrolled the competition until a cheap kick to the face by Steelz halted her momentum.
The heels replicated their success on Rosemary, punishing her. Rosemary tagged Ellering into the match and the second-generation wrestler exploded into the match, partnering with Grace to take the fight to Purrazzo.
The action broke down, with the heels fighting amongst themselves. Meanwhile, back inside the ring, Rosemary pinned Purrazzo to score the win.
Result
Grace, Ellering, Rosemary, Havok, and Dashwood defeated Steelz, Hogan, Lee, Susan, and Purrazzo
Grade
B
Analysis
Morrisey cut the promo of his life with Miller. He was intense, passionate, spoke from his heart and did so with furious anger. It was real for him and as has always been the case in professional wrestling, promos that come packed with a hint of reality will always be the best and most believable. The inevitable match with Swann will be extraordinary.
The Knockouts tag match was fun and combined a couple of stories within its framework.
Fire N Flava’s Hogan and Steelz ended up brawling with Lee and Susan at ringside, suggesting there may be a battle of heel teams sooner rather than later. Then there is the continued dissension between Grace and Ellering that appears destined to end with the former’s heel turn. Dashwood continues to search for a permanent tag partner, to no avail.
The biggest takeaway was Rosemary’s pinfall victory over Purrazzo. Typically, a win of that magnitude earns a competitor a title opportunity. With Against All Odds right around the corner, do not be surprised to see the Demon Assassin challenge The Virtuosa for the gold.
Violent By Design Addresses Impact
A backstage segment saw Scott D’Amore announce a 60-minute Iron Man Match between Josh Alexander and TJP for next week’s Before The Impact, making it the first match of its kind to air on the pre-show.
Violent By Design made its way to the ring to address the Impact fans, one week after securing the world tag team titles.
Eric Young ran down the process behind bringing Joe Doring, then Deaner, then Rhino together in VBD.
“Impact Wrestling belongs to us. All wrestling, from the East coast to the West coast, will all belong to us,” Young said. As he mentioned Mexico, then Japan, the lights went out and the legendary Kojima made his way to the ring.
He came face-to-face with familiar foe Doering and uttered the words, “Against All Odds.”
Doering nodded and the match was made official.
Grade
A
Analysis
Young running down the birth of Violent Design and how he brought the group of stars together was a nice touch and a reminder to fans of what the faction is all about. If Young and Co. are embarking on a major push, it is exactly the sort of promo you want to book to reintroduce the faction as a threat beyond the tag division.
The emergence of Kojima and his short, sweet challenge to Doering should produce a great, hard-hitting match come June 12.
Alexander and TJP’s feud may not be the hottest or necessarily worthy of an Iron Man Match, but one would be hard-pressed to find two other stars capable of tearing the house down and delivering an hour of quality professional wrestling. Definitely a match worth tuning into next week’s BTI prior to Impact for.
Decay vs. Johnny Swinger and Hernandez
After a backstage interaction between Crazzy Steve and Violent By Design's Deaner, the former circus clown and partner Black Taurus battled Johnny Swinger and Hernandez in tag team action.
The brief, sprint of a match concluded with Steve catching Swinger with a jumping DDT for the win.
Result
Decay defeated Swinger and Hernandez
Grade
D
Analysis
This was a quick, harmless squash tag match that put the spotlight directly on Decay as they both jockey for position in the tag team division and prepare for a feud with Violent By Design, as hinted at by the interaction prior to the match.
The idea of the smaller Steve and the hybrid worker Taurus throwing down with bruisers like Joe Doering and Rhino is appealing and creates an interesting first match-up for the new champs, if that is the direction the company takes things.
Moose and Sami Callihan vs. The Good Brothers
Moose and Sami Callihan worked over their opposition early in Thursday's main event but Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson seized control, downing The Draw and cutting him off from his partner.
Gallows worked a big headlock but a jawbreaker by Callihan allowed him to create separation and make the tag to Moose.
The No. 1 contender to the Impact world title exploded into the match, wiping big Gallows out with a springboard crossbody. As the babyfaces rolled, tensions between Moose and Callihan boiled over. There was a miscommunication spot between them left Moose dismayed at ringside and allowed The Good Brothers to deliver the Magic Killer to The Draw for the win.
After the match, Moose delivered the Lights Out spear, leaving Callihan lying to close out the show.
Result
The Good Brothers defeated Moose and Callihan
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a much quicker match than one would have imagined, with time restrictions clearly the reason.
Still, the talent managed to tell the story, that being the dissension between the babyfaces leading to the miscommunication and Moose laying his partner out after the loss.
Moose is challenging Kenny Omega for the Impact title at Against All Odds but one would be hard-pressed not to see Callihan as the real biggest threat to dethrone The Cleaner for the title somewhere down the line. Perhaps at July's Slammiversary.
To do so, he may have to go through Moose, a match that would pit two of Impact's cornerstones in a high-stakes main event.