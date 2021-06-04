Ranking the Most Epic Heel Turns in Recent WWE and AEW History

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

A drastic heel turn can completely change the trajectory of one's career in the wrestling world.

Sudden character shifts have proven to be the most impactful while others that have occurred over time have also been effective. Regardless of whether fans saw them coming or not, there have been a handful of heel turns in recent years in WWE and AEW that have helped out both the product and the performer in a major way.

Even already-established antagonists have been a part of some memorable betrayals over the years. MJF double-crossing Cody Rhodes at Full Gear 2019 was a prime example of that along with Bayley severing ties with Sasha Banks to end their friendship in the fall of 2020.

Going heel was what salvaged Roderick Strong's career in April 2018 when he joined Undisputed Era and went on to achieve great success. Likewise, Matt Hardy is doing arguably his best AEW work to date after embarking on a heel run earlier this year and forming his own faction.

Several stars from WWE and AEW have seen their career reach new heights after going rogue. The following are the eight most epic heel turns of the last seven years ranked based on how they happened, the aftermath, what was accomplished long-term, and more.