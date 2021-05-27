Champions League 2021: Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester City is chasing after the treble in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

The English Premier League champion has 10 trophies in the Pep Guardiola era, including the league title and EFL Cup this season, but it has yet to win the Champions League under the legendary manager.

In fact, City will be making their first-ever UCL final appearance on Saturday at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

City will face off with Chelsea in the second all-English final in three years. Liverpool bested Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

The Blues are after their second UCL title. They defeated Bayern Munich in 2012 and lost in another all-English final to Manchester United in 2008.

UEFA Champions League Final Info

Date: Saturday, May 29

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Manchester City (-113; bet $113 to win $100); Chelsea (+335; bet $100 to win $335); Draw (+245)

Manchester City and Chelsea enter the match off much different finishes to their league campaign.

City cruised to the EPL title and finished 12 points ahead of second-place Manchester United, while Chelsea fought until the final day to earn UCL qualification for next season through a fourth-place league finish.

Guardiola's men come into the final as the more rested side and the one in much better form throughout the season.

Even though head coach Thomas Tuchel brought more results to Chelsea when he took over for Frank Lampard, the Blues were not at City's level in the league.

Manchester City led the EPL with 83 goals scored, and it has put 12 past its three knockout-round opponents in the UCL, including Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were the only City players to reach double figures in the scoring column in league play, but that number grows when you expand the goal breakdown across all competitions.

Seven City players have 10 or more goals this season and three earned double-digit assists, which makes it such a hard attacking unit to contain over 90 minutes.

Chelsea has the defensive structure to keep City at bay, though. It allowed two goals to Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and Real Madrid and was second to City in goal concession in the EPL.

The Blues defeated Man City 1-0 in the FA Cup semifinal and 2-1 in league action on May 8. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden did not start in the second of those two meetings.

De Bruyne will likely be the game's difference-maker since he is one of the best passers in Europe. He produced four of his 18 assists this season in the Champions League.

In his lone extended appearance against Chelsea this season, the Belgium international recorded a goal and an assist on January 3. He played 47 minutes in the FA Cup semifinal.

If De Bruyne dictates the tempo and create a handful of chances, he could force Chelsea to rip apart its defensive game plan.

Under Tuchel, Chelsea has not played many high-scoring games. It has two goals or fewer over its last 12 games across all competitions.

If Chelsea triumphs, it will do so with its defense. But if City gets ahead early, or lands a handful of quality chances in the first half, the match could shift in its direction.

But City may have too much attacking firepower that stretches Chelsea's defense thin, starting with De Bruyne.

If he breaks loose and feeds City's other attackers for quality chances, the treble could be well within reach given Chelsea's lack of high-scoring goal totals recently.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1

Statistics obtained from FBRef.com.

