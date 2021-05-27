Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares: Fight Odds, Betting Advice and Live Stream

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) will be looking for a statement win on Saturday night when he defends his WBC world lightweight title against former three-division world champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) in Las Vegas.

After spending a few years running through prospects and journeymen, Haney is now taking on veteran boxers known for their craft and skill, even if they are a few years past their prime. He's passed one such test so far, beating Yuriorkis Gamboa by a wide decision victory in November.

Linares, 35, is perhaps an even tougher challenge for Haney. He's a couple years younger than Gamboa, was a world champion at lightweight from 2014 to 2018 and has beaten the likes of Luke Campbell and Anthony Crolla (twice).

If Haney impresses against the Venezuelan, he could end up on a collision course with Teofimo Lopez for a unification bout at 135 pounds.

Here's how to watch.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Haney vs. Linares Fight Info

When: Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET (11:15 p.m. ET main event, per DAZN)

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas

Live stream: DAZN

Odds (via DraftKings): Haney -1430 (bet $1,430 to win $100), Linares +550

Though he's only 22 years old, the oddsmakers don't seem to think Haney is overextending himself by taking on Linares. Undefeated prospects like him don't often slip on this rung of the ladder. All he has to do is box smartly and stay out of trouble against Linares. It's up to the veteran to come up with something spectacular in this bout, which is why he's such a heavy underdog.

Haney was in complete control last time out against Gamboa, utilizing a strong jab and putting together crisp, clean combinations. He wasn't quite as explosive as he or his backers might have hoped for, but he was also never really in danger. Then again, neither was Gamboa, who did a lot of clinching and avoided the big punches.

If Haney is razor sharp on Saturday night, he could get the stoppage he so badly wanted last time out. Linares has lost five times in his career, all of them by stoppage. He was also knocked down in a win over Kevin Mitchell in 2015, and he suffered a nasty cut against Mercito Gesta in 2018.

If he goes toe-to-toe with Haney, he may be vulnerable to an early finish. According to DraftKings, the odds of Haney winning by stoppage are -200, and +210 on points.

Haney only has a 60 percent career knockout rate, but he's going to be highly motivated to put on a show after failing to stop Gamboa. A brutal knockout isn't likely to happen, but an accumulation of damage just might give him a late-round TKO.

"Jorge brings so much to the table. Speed, power, ring IQ, experience against the best of the best, and I think he's the type of opponent that will bring the best out of me, make me bring out my A-game, take it to the next level, the elite level," Haney said, per WorldBoxingNews.net.



If you happen to think Linares is going to pull off the upset, then a straight bet should do just fine considering the odds. He might be an outside threat to win on stoppage if he puts on a vintage showing. He did manage to knock down the Vasiliy Lomachenko in Round 5 of their 2018 matchup, before going on to lose by TKO in the 10th. He's also coming off a fourth-round knockout of Carlos Morales in February 2020.

Linares thinks he can stun Haney if they get into a slugfest.

"If he wants to fight inside, I am ready for him. He's going to have big problems on Saturday night, he knows I can do everything, and he knows I have the timing to put him down," he said, per Bad Left Hook's Scott Christ.

The odds for Linares to win by stoppage are +1100, and +2100 on the scorecards. He doesn't have a strong knockout rate, but considering Haney's speed, technique and age, its hard to see the Venezuelan outclassing his opponent for a full 12 rounds.