5 NFL Teams Under the Most Pressure to Make the Playoffs in 2021

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

In 2020, the Arizona Cardinals went 6-3 and then fell apart after the "Hail Murray" play to beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They lost five of their last seven games and missed the playoffs.

Quarterback Kyler Murray battled a shoulder injury, but he suited up for every game. Despite the addition of three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona only improved marginally in scoring, going from 16th in 2019 to 13th in 2020. The defense made significant strides, though the unit allowed 110-plus rushing yards in six of the final seven contests.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, head coach Kliff Kingsbury's future may hinge on a postseason berth.

"If the Cardinals don't go to the playoffs next season—barring a major injury to one of its key playmakers—then Kingsbury may not be in Arizona after 2021," Weinfuss wrote. "The Cardinals have a window to win now. If they can't get to the playoffs next season, they run the risk of that window starting to shut."

The Cardinals have gone five consecutive campaigns without a playoff appearance or a winning season, so one has to wonder about general manager Steve Keim's job security as well. This offseason, he made multiple win-now moves, acquiring battle-tested veterans like wideout A.J. Green, defensive end J.J. Watt, cornerback Malcolm Butler and center Rodney Hudson.

Arizona plays in one of the toughest divisions in the NFC West, which features three teams that have won at least one playoff game over the last two years. Regardless, Kingsbury sits on a hot seat, with Keim likely on notice as well.