Bradley Chubb Out for Broncos vs. Jaguars After Suffering Ankle Injury

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Denver Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.

An ankle injury kept Chubb out of the team's Week 1 win over the New York Giants.

The 25-year-old had a monster rookie season for the Broncos in 2018 after being the No. 5 overall pick, registering 60 tackles (14 for loss), 12 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

But injuries cost him 12 games in 2019, and last year he missed the last two with an ankle injury. He was solid when healthy, registering 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks, though he didn't replicate his impact from his rookie year.

Chubb then had offseason surgery on the ankle. Head coach Vic Fangio spoke about that procedure in May during a press conference:

"It was something that we thought would heal in time. Through his workouts, he would have days where he would feel it, and some days where he wouldn't. They went in there and checked it out and had a very good procedure. I think he had some bone spurs that were aggravating the injury and aggravating him some days. We were able to get that taken care of and it was good news. They thought the operation would have kept him out until the middle of August, but it was so much of a success and they didn't find that much damage in there. I think he'll be ready by the start of camp now."

But Chubb's injury history is becoming a concern at this point in his career. When healthy, he gives the Broncos a dangerous pass rush alongside Von Miller.